Who is Elisabeth “Elie” Scott? Survivor season 43 contestant believes her interactions with PTSD patients will help in the competition 

Survivor Season 43, the highly anticipated season of the top-rated reality competition series, is all set to make its arrival with the premiere episode on September 21, 2022, at 8 PM ET/PT, exclusively on CBS.

The series, created by Charlie Parsons, will return with eighteen brand new contestants.

Jeff Probst has served as the presenter for the 43rd season of the CBS reality series. In Survivor season 43, the contestants will be pushed to breaking point over the course of twenty-six thrilling days.

The official synopsis for episode 1 of Survivor season 43, titled LIVIN, reads:

"Eighteen new castaways come together to form their own society and begin their adventure for $1 million."

Elisabeth “Elie” Scott, a clinical psychologist originally from Salt Lake City, Utah, is all set to be a contestant for the 43rd season of Survivor. She is currently 31 years old and believes that her clinical experience with PTSD patients will give her an advantage in the game, leading to victory.

Since the entire cast list for Survivor season 43 was released by CBS, the audience has been eager to learn about Elisabeth “Elie” Scott.

So, without further ado, let's dive in to find out all about contestant Elisabeth “Elie” Scott, ahead of the debut of Survivor season 43.

Elisabeth “Elie” Scott faced a lot of self-doubt when she was young

Reportedly, the 31-year-old contestant from Salt Lake City, Utah, Elisabeth “Elie” Scott wanted to be a part of the highly-celebrated reality series Survivor since her graduation days. At the time, she was completely taken away by the reality series, after one of her close friends made a comparison between her and Michele Fitzgerald.

Survivor season 43 will start its electrifying journey with three tribes, including Baka, represented by the color yellow, Vesi, represented by the color red and Coco, represented by the color blue. Contestant Elisabeth “Elie” Scott will be a part of the Baka tribe.

While talking about why she entered the CBS reality competition series, in a recent interview with Parade, Scott said:

"I started my journey of applying to Survivor thinking that I just wanted to come and be on the show because I'm obsessed with it. I'm a super fan. But throughout the process of auditioning, I've done a lot of self-reflection and realized that I've really got some things to prove to myself. I have had a lot of self-doubts since I was young about my capabilities."

She added:

"And I think I wanted to prove to myself that I could get out of my comfort zone and do something different. Because of my profession and my family system, I've always been in a role of serving other people. And so this is a chance for me to be able to focus on myself and put myself first for the first time ever." (Via Parade)

While talking about her favorite moments from the previous seasons of the series, she said:

"I have so many favorite moments from the history of Survivor. I think the one I just mentioned where Erik gave up his idol and the amazing Black Widow Brigade was able to orchestrate that. Everybody played their part so perfectly. It was a true team moment where everybody really orchestrated this amazing blindside. But also, I love quirky, funny moments."

She added:

"I was just reminded of one today where Billy professed his love for Candice [on Cook Islands]. And it was super awkward just thinking about how we're sitting here right now watching each other. We're not allowed to speak to each other before the game. I'm thinking about how awkward that must have been. (Laughs.) But also just a really funny, beautiful moment. That one came up in my mind today." (Via Parade)

A still of Elisabeth “Elie” Scott (Image Via elie_scott/Instagram)

While talking about how her work will give her a huge advantage in the game, the contestant said:

"I think that my job has actually prepared me a lot for this game. My job is really complex. I work with veterans who have Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. You never know what you're going to get in any session. They might all have PTSD, but it's different for every person experiencing it. And so I have to think quickly on my feet. I have to be able to make deep bonds with people immediately in the first session you're meeting them." (Via Parade)

Apart from Elisabeth “Elie” Scott, the cast list for the reality series Survivor season 43 includes Cody Assenmacher, Geo Bustamante, Mike Gabler, Owen Knight, Jesse Lopez, Dwight Moore, Morriah Young, James Jones, Jeanine Zheng, and others.

Don't forget to watch Survivor season 43 episode 1, airing this Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 8 PM ET/PT, exclusively on CBS.

