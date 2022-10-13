"That's what I wanna see": Fans react as Vesi Tribe helps Baka gain the second Immunity Idol in Survivor Season 43 Episode 4

Survivor Season 43 was back with yet another interesting episode on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 8 pm ET on CBS. The episode featured the remaining contestants putting their best foot forward to outwin and outlast fellow castmates and win the cash prize and the coveted title. The castaways strategized and made powerful game moves in the episode.

A shocking but equally interesting turn of events changed the course of the game. In the immunity challenge, for the first time in Survivor history, two tribes got together to send the third into the elimination round. After Vesi won the challenge, members from the tribe helped the Baka tribe complete the task, leaving the Coco tribe to go into the Tribal Council.

While fans were taken aback by the incident, they also approved of the move and took to social media to express their opinions. One tweeted:

The BB President @TheBBPresident That’s what I wanna see! I feel like I haven’t seen a tribe help another in the seasons I’ve watched. #Survivor That’s what I wanna see! I feel like I haven’t seen a tribe help another in the seasons I’ve watched. #Survivor

Hosted by Jeff Probst, the official synopsis of Episode 4 reads:

"One tribe makes a strategic decision in this week's immunity challenge that sends another tribe to tribal council; one castaway's paranoia and overconfidence risks leading them to their downfall."

One tribe decides to help a fellow tribe on Survivor Season 43 Episode 4

In a move that no one saw coming, one Survivor tribe helped out another in a strategic decision that sent the third tribe with the most members into elimination.

For the immunity challenge, tribes had to find a ring of keys in a tower of sandbags, drag puzzle pieces under a net and then solve two puzzles by forming the pieces first into a square and later a triangle. To make members even, the Coco tribe sat out Geo and Cassidy while Baka sat out Jeanine.

For the first stage, where the castaways had to assemble the pieces into a square, all three tribes did equally well and were mostly even. Baka was the first tribe to finish the square puzzle first and then knock it down so the others couldn't copy. Vesi was the second to complete and quickly caught up with Baka.

JDM @Joshua__DM #survivor Very smart move by Vesi to help Baka. The Coco tribe has yet to go to tribal council and that’ll help even out the numbers a little more. #Survivor43 Very smart move by Vesi to help Baka. The Coco tribe has yet to go to tribal council and that’ll help even out the numbers a little more. #Survivor43 #survivor https://t.co/NdUX12njTn

Coco did manage to finish their square puzzle but it was too late. Vesi was the first to complete the challenge. Interestingly, the tribe pulled a strategic move. Noelle from the Vesi tribe worked with the struggling members of the Baka tribe so that the latter could secure the second Immunity Idol on Survivor and save themselves.

Narrating the situation, a surprised Jeff Probst said:

"Vesi is very clearly helping Baka....trying to tell them where their pieces go."

Baka tribe members followed the direction of Noelle and others from the Vesi tribe and managed to assemble the pieces into a triangle to secure the second spot at immunity. This resulted in Coco going into the Tribal Council with the most members out of the three tribes on Survivor.

Fans surprised by tribes helping each other on Survivor Season 43

Fans initially wondered whether it was acceptable for one tribe to help another, since such an occurrence was a first for the show. They agreed that it was a smart move to lessen the numbers of the majority tribe, Coco.

However, others felt that tribes shouldn't be allowed to help.

Check out what they have to say.

sophia / met kit young!!!! @emukasareal haven't watched every episode of #Survivor obviously but are the tribes allowed to help eachother so blatantly? has it happened before? survivor fans please lmk i really thought it was against game rules HAHAH haven't watched every episode of #Survivor obviously but are the tribes allowed to help eachother so blatantly? has it happened before? survivor fans please lmk i really thought it was against game rules HAHAH

ian (taylor’s version) @detwynner5 you can help the other tribes?? I’m sorry like big brother got me so used to not helping others #Survivor you can help the other tribes?? I’m sorry like big brother got me so used to not helping others #Survivor

Lexy @itslexywitch Wow, have we ever seen a pre swap tribe help another tribe like that?! Maybe we have seen it in a returnee season but I’m shocked. Looks like coco is screwed. Such a shame because I want to see what happens with gabler’s idol asap!! #survivor #survivor 43 Wow, have we ever seen a pre swap tribe help another tribe like that?! Maybe we have seen it in a returnee season but I’m shocked. Looks like coco is screwed. Such a shame because I want to see what happens with gabler’s idol asap!! #survivor #survivor43

BrittMck27 @BrittMck27 Yes!!! Thank you was waiting for the two tribes to help watch other! #Survivor Yes!!! Thank you was waiting for the two tribes to help watch other! #Survivor

Ursa @Ursa_Arcana Smart for Vesi to help the second smallest tribe in order to winnow down Coco’s numbers before the merge #Survivor Smart for Vesi to help the second smallest tribe in order to winnow down Coco’s numbers before the merge #Survivor

kmf409 @kmf409 The problem with allowing tribes to help each other is you run the risk of having two tribes align against the third every challenge #survivor The problem with allowing tribes to help each other is you run the risk of having two tribes align against the third every challenge #survivor

william @sydncysweeneys coco remains the superior tribe.. like imagine needing help during an immunity challenge… loser behavior #survivor coco remains the superior tribe.. like imagine needing help during an immunity challenge… loser behavior #survivor

austin @austinvanl don’t like the other tribe being able to help #survivor don’t like the other tribe being able to help #survivor

Survivor Season 43 has been getting extremely interesting with each passing episode. With every elimination, the stakes are only getting higher and the castaways will have to give it their all to emerge victorious. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what strategies and gameplay are left in store.

Watch an all-new episode of Survivor on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 8 pm ET on CBS.

