Who was eliminated in Survivor season 43 episode 3? Poor performance in a task leads to blindside eviction 

Nneka Ejere of team Vesi was eliminated on tonight's episode of Survivor. She was in a good spot at the beginning of the episode, being on Cody and Jesse's team, but her performance in the immunity task upset her teammates, forcing them to blindside her. Nneka didn't expect to get eliminated as she thought Noelle would be the one to go instead.

During the immunity challenge, players were supposed to climb up some crates and dive into the water to get the key to the turtle puzzle. While others performed the task well in time, team Vesi lost because of Nneka's slow speed. She opened up to Dwight and cried for letting her team down twice in a row.

Even in last week's challenge, Nneka admitted that her performance was not good.

Jesse said that Nneka reminded him of his mother because just like her, Nneka wanted to use her money for a good purpose. Nneka later took responsibility for her team losing the challenge in front of Jeff but did not think she would be eliminated. Noelle did not use her vote tonight and Nneka was sent home after Jeff read the votes.

What happened tonight on Survivor?

Episode 3 of Survivor season 43 aired tonight on CBS. Elie said that she wanted Gabler to leave the show because his health was deteriorating. She wanted to convince him that his idol had expired.

Sami heard this and told Gabler that the ladies went through his bags secretly. He then pretended to believe Elie and planned to use it against her.

The episode description reads:

"The beware advantage returns and castaways must decide if they want to risk losing their vote; the trust in one tribe shifts after a castaway finds out that a few tribemates have been snooping through bags around camp."

James was gifted a bracelet for his birthday by his teammates. Karla found a beware advantage packet but did not want to risk her vote. She soon decided that her wife would not be happy to see Karla run away from her challenges. Karla was asked to make an idol out of the beads of other contestants' bags.

Karla pretended to make a necklace for her wife’s birthday, which is in February. She easily took James and Geo’ beads. Later on, Karla had to exchange her earrings for Cassidy and Lindsay’s beads. She then gave away her turquoise beads to get a simple bead from Ryan. Karla finally won the challenge and got the lead in voting.

Owen performed well in the immunity task, giving Baka an early lead. Geo was given the advantage to sit out of the competition. He immediately checked the surroundings around him to get an advantage. Baka was the first to win the keys and ultimately solved their puzzle. Vesi lost the new Survivor challenge.

Team Baka were asked to send three people, one from each team, on a difficult journey. The members who were sent to the trail were Noelle, James and Owen. They hiked up a high mountain. She pleaded the other two members to let her risk her vote, eventually giving her an advantage in Survivor.

Nneke was eliminated from the competition, which was upsetting for her because she wanted to use her prize money to improve the conditions of her community.

Survivor airs on CBS every Wednesday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also watch the show on DirecTV Stream and Fubo TV.

