Where is Nneka Ejere from? All about Survivor Season 43 contestant

Nneka Ejere, who is one of the 18 contestants on the upcoming season of CBS' Survivor has said that life itself has prepared her for the show. The 43-year-old pharmacist from Weatherford, Texas, whose participation was announced in August 2022, is all set to appear on the reality television competition which will premiere on Wednesday, September 21. The show will be hosted by Jeff Probst.

Who is Nneka Ejere and where is she from: Everything you need to know about the contestant from Survivor's Season 43

Nneka Ejere, a resident of Texas, who was born and brought up in Nigeria, migrated to the U.S. with her parents 16 years back. She might have been 27-years-old at that time.

Nneka Ejere (Image via Instagram - @nnekahhh)

In her introductory video for the upcoming show, Ejere said that various experiences in life prepared her for the reality competition show, adding:

"Playing ‘Survivor’ is about leveraging your strengths. I’m a terrible liar. I can’t cheat. It’s how I’ve raised my kids. But my smile is a huge part of who I am."

Ejere also noted that she could very well use her smile as a tool - something she plans on strategizing in the show as well.

Ejere, who will be a part of the Vesi tribe, also added:

"I would not be here if I was not absolutely sure that I could win."

Ejere is one of the older contestants to watch out for, apart from Lindsay Carmine and Mike Gabler.

More information about Survivor 43

Survivor is an American reality television competition franchise that is inspired from the Swedish television series, Expedition Robinson. Created by Charlie Parsons, Expedition Robinson premiered in 1997.

Survivor's first season premiered on CBS, in 2000, and went on to become one of the most popular shows in the world, surpassing even the original.

It is hosted by Jeff Probst, who is also an executive producer, along with Mark Burnett and the original creator, Parsons. The show places the contestants in an isolated location, where they must locate food, fire, and shelter for themselves.

The contestants compete in various challenges, including tests of their physical and mental abilities, among other skills. They are then eliminated by their fellow contestants based on endurance and skills. The last contestant that remains takes away the title of 'Sole Survivor', along with the prize money of $1 million.

Production for the 43rd season began in Fiji, in May 2022. The premiere episode will be two hours long, followed by a 90-minute episode that will be released the following week, on September 28.

According to Gold Derby, the contestants hail from various walks of life as well as from diverse ethnic backgrounds. This is in adherence to the network's 50% diversity mandate, which was put into effect, in 2020. This ensures that half of its reality TV cast must be Black, Indigenous or People of Color (BIPOC).

Ejere will be seen alongside fellow contestants Cody Assenmacher, Justine Brennan, Noelle Lambert, Jesse Lopez and Dwight Moore, Geo Bustamante, Lindsay Carmine, Cassidy Clark, Karla Cruz Godoy, James Jones and Ryan Medrano, Mike “Gabler” Gabler, Owen Knight, Sami Layadi, Elisabeth “Elie” Scott, Morriah Young and Jeanine Zheng.

The first episode of Survivor Season 43 will air on CBS, on September 21, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far