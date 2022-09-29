Who was eliminated in Episode 2 of Survivor Season 43? A messy Beware advantage shifts dynamics of the game

Survivor Season 43 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 8 pm ET on CBS. The 90 minute premiere episode saw the remaining castaways give it their all in an effort to outwin and outlast each other to win the coveted title and the grand cash prize. The contestants were faced with twists and turns throughout tonight's episode which led to an important tribe member being eliminated from the competition.

On this week's episode of Survivor, a Beware advantage changed the game for the the Vesi tribe. After a majority vote, Justine was the second castaway to be eliminated from the competition.

Check out a brief recap of what led to Justine's elimination from the game.

What transpired on Episode 2 of Survivor Season 43?

The 90 minute episode saw the contestants fueling themselves by building themselves a shelter while sharing interesting stories in front of the camera. While Elie and Justine formed a strong alliance, they were unsure of Owen and Sami's game. Meanwhile, Sami fostered an all-guys alliance with Gabler and Owen.

Jesse and Dwight bonded and formed an alliance at the Vesi tribe. After the tribe memebers shared their stories, they realized that there were layers formed even among close tribe members, which can lead to a lot of unpredictability.

For the immunity challenge on Survivor, all three tribe members had to dive into the water, climb up and over a cage, and carry a huge and heavy snake stacked with puzzle pieces through an obstacle course. Following this, they have to solve the puzzle to earn their immunity as well as fishing kits as supplies.

Although all the tribes got hold of their snakes quickly, its heavy weight made it difficult for them to throw it over the cage to take it to the island. Baka and Coco took an early lead and solved the puzzle, while Vesi was literally out of it. Nneka couldn't perform her best, leading to Vesi questioning her position going into the Tribal Council.

Back at Survivor camp, Jeanine snooped into Gabler's bag to check on his idol, stating that he was safe for the two Tribal Councils that their tribe was a part of. At the Vesi tribe camp, Cody and Jesse discussed Nneka's safety as they agreed she was "one of them." While Justine and Noelle were ready to put Nneka's name down.

While Justine thought they would split the votes between Nneka and Cody, others had a different plan. Cody and Jesse agreed to put up Justine for eviction as she was a stronger threat they had to let go of from the game. But all hell broke loose after Cody found the Beware Advantage and chose to open it.

The advantage was an idol bracelet, but in order for it to have power, he had to convince every member of his tribe to give him their bead attached to the bag. Once all six beads are combined, only then will the bracelet work as a full immunity idol. Otherwise, he would not be able to cast his vote.

After the Vesi tribe discussed strategy at the Survivor Tribal Council, it was time to vote. Cody managed to convince members to give their beads, including Noelle who was initially skeptical about the same, which led him to cast his vote. With a majority of votes for Justine, she was eliminated from the competition.

Season 43 of the hit reality competition series premiered last week on September 21, 2022, and divided the castaways into three tribes Coco, Baka and Vesi. The tribes take part in unique but extremely taxing challenges that will test their physical strength, following a Tribal Council where strategies and social games are put into action. The contestants have to fight hard until one of them wins the title.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Survivor on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 8 pm ET on CBS.

