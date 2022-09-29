"Make it make sense dude": Fans slam Sami for his hypocrisy while forming an all guys alliance on Survivor

Survivor Season 43 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 8 pm ET on CBS. The 90 minute episode saw the castaways give it their all in an effort to outwin and outlast each other to secure their safety for yet another week. They took part in unique challenges on the islands of Fiji, where some gained immunity, while others were in danger of going home.

On this week's episode of Survivor, deeper alliances were formed in the game. With the same mission in mind, Sami formed an alliance with fellow male tribe members Gabler and Owen, leaving the two women Elie and Jeanine to play together. However, while forming an all guys' alliance, he revealed that he was against having gendered alliances.

Fans, however, slammed Sami for his hypocrisy. They felt it was unfair to be against a gendered alliance while forming one at the same time. One tweeted:

shwibr @shwibr “I’m not one to think alliances should be based on [gender].” But then immediately positions it as an “us vs. them” ???? make it make sense dude #Survivor “I’m not one to think alliances should be based on [gender].” But then immediately positions it as an “us vs. them” ???? make it make sense dude #Survivor

Season 43 of the legendary reality competition divided the castaways into three tribes, namely Vesi, Coco, and Baka. Hosted by Jeff Probst, the contestants take part in Reward challenges to earn supplies and immunity challenges to keep themselves from going to the Tribal Council. Which contestant will make it to the end to earn the coveted title and cash prize?

Fans slam Sami for his hypocrisy on Survivor

Fans took to social media to address Sami's hypocrisy with regards to being against gendered alliances while forming an all-guys alliance with Gabler and Owen. Check out what they have to say.

Ryan 🦈 @suRYvor ‍ #Survivor Did Sami just say he doesn’t believe alliances should be based on gender and then say if they don’t send one of the girls home then they’re stupid all in the same breath? 🥴 #Survivor 43 Did Sami just say he doesn’t believe alliances should be based on gender and then say if they don’t send one of the girls home then they’re stupid all in the same breath? 🥴😮‍💨 #Survivor #Survivor43

Kyle ✨ @kallenoh Sami “I don’t want to make an alliance based on gender but I’m gonna make an alliance based on gender” #Survivor Sami “I don’t want to make an alliance based on gender but I’m gonna make an alliance based on gender” #Survivor https://t.co/MLSFXAfmWP

Ashley's Dreamboard @AshsDreamboard “I don’t really like making alliances based on gender.” He says, proposing an all men’s alliance. #Survivor “I don’t really like making alliances based on gender.” He says, proposing an all men’s alliance. #Survivor

Brad @PurpleRockBrad



#Survivor "I don't think alliances should be determined by gender, but we ARE the guys, and we DO have the numbers..." #Survivor PRP "I don't think alliances should be determined by gender, but we ARE the guys, and we DO have the numbers..."#Survivor #SurvivorPRP

Vexx Vixen @VexxVixen “I don’t believe in girls or guys alliances but girls ARE icky and the three of us manly men WILL NOT be dominated by them” #Survivor “I don’t believe in girls or guys alliances but girls ARE icky and the three of us manly men WILL NOT be dominated by them” #Survivor

Stephon♉️ @StephonJS87

#Survivor How u gonna say u don't like a guys alliance or girls alliance, but turn around and make a guys alliance ? How u gonna say u don't like a guys alliance or girls alliance, but turn around and make a guys alliance ?#Survivor https://t.co/YPVRfQh9dF

shine @0shines " i hate an all gendered alliance but im gonna go with the all gendered alliance bc i dont wanna look dumb ( which now,, ehhh you kinda do) #survivor " i hate an all gendered alliance but im gonna go with the all gendered alliance bc i dont wanna look dumb ( which now,, ehhh you kinda do) #survivor

Flop E. Lance @Chappells_Show

- Sami

#Survivor “I don’t believe in girl’s alliances and guy’s alliances… but I’m about to make one.”- Sami “I don’t believe in girl’s alliances and guy’s alliances… but I’m about to make one.”- Sami#Survivor https://t.co/FoQMxYqBJe

What transpired in the premiere episode of Survivor Season 43?

Survivor's premiere episode began with 18 castaways heading to the island on a raft determined to win the title and the cash prize. They were welcomed by host Jeff Probst and after emotional introductions that gave viewers a glimpse of the castaways' stories, the season began on an interesting note.

The participants then participated in a Reward challenge to earn the required supplies to begin their journey. They had to pick up crates from the water in the jungle, get them back to the island, and assemble the crates to make a cube. Following this, one of them had to then climb up, remove the keys and throw it to the ground. Although Coco found an early lead, it was the Vesi tribe that won.

The other two Survivor tribes had to either dig or solve a puzzle to win prizes. Coco tribe members Geo and Ryan volunteered to dig and earned the supplies. While Sami from the Baka tribe quickly solved the puzzle to win their share.

Back at camp, viewers witnessed the formation of different alliances. From the Vesi tribe, Noelle and Justine formed one together and Cody formed another with Nneka and Jesse. At the Baka tribe camp, a major women's alliance was formed with members Elie, Morriah, and Jeanine. Lindsay, Karla, Cassidy and James formed an alliance at the Coco Tribe camp.

SURVIVOR @survivorcbs #Survivor It's always heartbreaking saying goodbye to our first castaway of the season! It's always heartbreaking saying goodbye to our first castaway of the season!💔 #Survivor https://t.co/oKXLmeGWv2

Ahead of the immunity challenge on Survivor, each tribe had to choose one player for an adventure. They chose Karla for Coco, Gabler for Baka and Dwight for Vesi. As the members arrived on a separate island, they had to either play safe or risk their vote for an advantage. While Karla opted for safety, Dwight and Gabler chose to risk it. Gabler won the advantage, while Dwight lost his vote.

Coco and Vesi won immunity for the week, while Baka had to go through the Tribal Council. By the end of the episode, Morriah was voted 4-0 into eviction.

The competition is just getting started on Survivor. As more contestants get eliminated, others have to fight even harder to secure their safety. Viewers will have to keep watching to find out who is next to be voted out of the competition and what it means for fellow tribe members.

Survivor Season 43 is currently airing on CBS.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far