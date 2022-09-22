"Morriah deserved better": Fans disappointed as Morriah Young gets eliminated in the premiere episode of Survivor Season 43

A brand new season of Survivor hit television screens on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on CBS. The two-hour special episode saw 18 castaways from tribes, namely, Vesi, Coco, and Baka, participate in unique challenges, witness twists and turns in an effort to "outwin and outlast" each other to win the coveted title and a whopping cash prize of $1 million.

On tonight's premiere episode of Survivor, Morriah became the first cast member to be voted out by her fellow Baka tribe team members. Fans were disappointed with Morriah's eviction from the competition this early on. One tweeted:

Host Jeff Probst officially provided the greenlight for the 43rd season of the reality competition series. The contestants come from diverse backgrounds and a wide range of life experiences, which is what makes the show even more interesting. Filming of the same took place on the lovely islands of Fiji, making it the eleventh consecutive season to be shot in the island country.

Fans react as Morriah gets eliminated on Survivor Season 43

After the Immunity challenge, Coco and Vesi tribes won their immunity idols, marking themselves safe in the challenge. While Baka tribe went to the Tribal Council from where one of the members had to be voted out.

As gambling began with the Baka Tribe, Gabler wanted to make a risky move but was advised against it. Elle wanted to vote out Morriah and told Jeanine that she didn't want to continue with the all-women alliance since they need to keep the men for strength. Meanwhile, Sami and Morriah decided to vote out Owen and conveyed the same to Elie and Jeanine.

At the Tribal Council, Elle's plan worked and Morriah was eliminated. Fans, however, were disappointed with the results and took to social media to express their concerns. They blamed Elle for ruining the girls alliance and the members for voting Morriah out when she performed really well in the challenge.

#Survivor How is Morriah the weak link when she did well in the damn challenge?Don’t piss me off. How is Morriah the weak link when she did well in the damn challenge?Don’t piss me off.#Survivor

Also the girls: *turns on each other the second they get the chance* The girls: "Let's form an all girls alliance. We have to stick together. Girl power!!!!"Also the girls: *turns on each other the second they get the chance* #Survivor The girls: "Let's form an all girls alliance. We have to stick together. Girl power!!!!"Also the girls: *turns on each other the second they get the chance* #Survivor https://t.co/OXfuupIM7A

owain @_owaindavies it’s kind of nasty how Morriah was the scapegoat for the tribe’s performance in the challenge even though she performed great in the challenge?? #Survivor it’s kind of nasty how Morriah was the scapegoat for the tribe’s performance in the challenge even though she performed great in the challenge?? #Survivor

jared @imogenbloom I really hate how the game is set up for men to always be considered the strongest and automatically needed for all challenges #Survivor I really hate how the game is set up for men to always be considered the strongest and automatically needed for all challenges #Survivor https://t.co/IRaJBMFyBi

—🪄🎩🐰Aaryn @CAMPIIDOLL i know i didn’t watch 2 hours of survivor to watch a black woman be booted first #Survivor 43 #Survivor i know i didn’t watch 2 hours of survivor to watch a black woman be booted first #Survivor43 #Survivor https://t.co/d00Fp7TLdC

#survivor So you’re telling me 43 seasons in they’re still voting the Black woman out first over the erratic white man? siiiick. So you’re telling me 43 seasons in they’re still voting the Black woman out first over the erratic white man? siiiick.#survivor

Gia Worthy ❤️🖤💚 @classicallygia So we cant vote out Gabler just because he didn’t perform well in the challenge but we can vote out Morriah for the same reason? And she didn’t even mess up?! #Survivor So we cant vote out Gabler just because he didn’t perform well in the challenge but we can vote out Morriah for the same reason? And she didn’t even mess up?! #Survivor

Kristie 🖤✨ @krislee__242 This is why girls alliance's NEVER last, they can't even make it past one episode before turning on each other?? #Survivor This is why girls alliance's NEVER last, they can't even make it past one episode before turning on each other?? #Survivor https://t.co/OHT0bMgiCE

ry @realityryan24 I’m taken aback I really thought Moriah was about to be the face of the seasonI’m taken aback #survivor I really thought Moriah was about to be the face of the season 😳 I’m taken aback #survivor

Matt Bonacci @mattbonacci36 #Survivor They way they voted out Morriah for being weak but lowkey she did the best in the challenge on her tribe They way they voted out Morriah for being weak but lowkey she did the best in the challenge on her tribe 😭#Survivor

Jeanette Leo @nettiebaby102 I'm struggling to understand why Morriah was voted out when it was not the physical portion that they lost, but the puzzle that the 2 men lost. Speaking of physical, didn't Jeanine come in last on the physical part (sand digging)? Things that make you go 🤔 #Survivor 43 #Survivor I'm struggling to understand why Morriah was voted out when it was not the physical portion that they lost, but the puzzle that the 2 men lost. Speaking of physical, didn't Jeanine come in last on the physical part (sand digging)? Things that make you go 🤔 #Survivor43 #Survivor

What transpired on the premiere episode of Survivor Season 43?

The 18 Survivor castaways enter the Fiji islands determined to win the title and the cash prize. The participants were welcomed by legendary host Jeff Probst, following which they explained their motives for being in the competition. After an inspiring speech from the host, the contestants began their journey.

For the Reward challenge, the contestants had to pick up crates from the water in the jungle and get them back to the island, following which they had to assemble the crates to make a cube. One of them had to then climb up, remove the keys and throw it to the ground. Although Coco established an early lead, Baka and Vesi caught up soon after. With Cody's help, the Vesi tribe won supplies.

The other two Survivor tribes had to either dig in or solve a puzzle to win the supplies. Geo and Ryan from the Coco tribe volunteered to dig in and the latter found the supplies in under 30 minutes. Meanwhile, Sami quickly solved the puzzle to gain the Baka tribe their supplies.

Back at camp, major alliances began to form. Vesi tribe members Noelle and Justine formed an alliance. Cody suspected the alliance brewing and formed one himself with Nneka and Jesse. However, Jesse chose to play in the middle as he realized he was wanted by even Noelle and Justine.

At Survivor Baka tribe camp, Owen tried building alliances but soon realized people were being guarded. While a women's alliance was formed with members including Elie, Morriah, and Jeanine. At the Coco Tribe camp, Lindsay, Karla, Cassidy and James form an alliance.

As the cast members shared their stories, a boat arrived at campus. The three tribes had to choose one member for an adventure. They chose Karla for Coco, Gabler for Baka and Dwight for Vesi.

As they arrived on a separate island, they had to choose to either play safe or risk their vote for an advantage. While Karla opted for safety, Dwight and Gabler chose to risk it. Gabler won an advantage while Dwight lost his potential vote if his members went to the Tribal Council.

For the first immunity challenge on Survivor, the tribe members had to race through the obstacles and finish their respective table mazes to win immunity. Two immunity idols were up for grabs. Coco and Vesi won the challenge, while the Baka tribe had to go to the Tribal Council, from where one would be voted out.

At the Tribal Council, Morriah was voted 4-0 into eviction. She is the first contestant to be eliminated from Season 43 of Survivor.

The premiere episode of Survivor Season 43 has been interesting. Next week, viewers will witness a 90 minute special episode with more exciting challenges and twists that will have the potential to change the course of the game. Who will move forward and which castaway will be sent packing?

Tune in to an all-new episode of Survivor next week on September 28, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on CBS.

