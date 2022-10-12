What time will Survivor Season 43 Episode 4 air on CBS? One castaway's overconfidence to land a tribe in trouble

Episode 4 of Survivor Season 43, titled Show No Mercy, will air on CBS on Wednesday, October 12 at 8 pm ET. Fans can watch the episode on Paramount+, Fubo TV, and DirecTV Stream.

One contestant will be eliminated this week by voting after performing a new challenge. Host Jeff Probst will announce an advantage that might alter the course of the game.

The episode description reads,

"One tribe makes a strategic decision in this week's immunity challenge that sends another tribe to tribal council; one castaway's paranoia and overconfidence risks leading them to their downfall."

What happened on Survivor Season 43 Episode 4?

This week on Survivor, Jeff will inform the 15 remaining players that the winning team of the challenge will earn the right to steal from the other two tribal camps. While others seem shocked, Lindsay, who wants to build a women's alliance with Coco, happily says in a promo,

"I've got people that I wanna get revenge on."

James will encourage Geo and Ryan to be at war for this challenge. Noelle, who now has a vote-steal advantage, can also be heard saying,

"It's a cut-throat freaking game."

Coco was also seen getting upset because he had no food or water. His tribe, Vesi, has lost the past two challenges.

What is this week's challenge on Survivor?

This week on Survivor, the tribes will be asked to perform a new task. A team member from each tribe will be seen throwing sandbags on boxes. The players would then have to walk on those boxes to reach their final destination.

The remaining players would then throw the given sandbag on the platforms to complete the task.

What happened on Survivor last week?

Last week on Survivor, team Coco celebrated James' birthday. Karla found a beware advantage card among the trees. She initially refused to open it but then decided to do the task. She was asked to prepare an idol in order to earn a voting advantage.

She pretended to make a necklace for her wife's birthday and traded her earrings for some beads. Karla made the idol bracelet easily, evading everyone's suspicion.

The episode description reads,

"The beware advantage returns and castaways must decide if they want to risk losing their vote; the trust in one tribe shifts after a castaway finds out that a few tribemates have been snooping through bags around camp."

Dwight planned to form a union with Noelle and Jesse. Sami told Gabler that Jeanine and Elie had searched his bags to retrieve information about his immunity challenge. He lied to them that his idol had expired when it was, in fact, still intact. Subsequently, he was planning to use it against them.

Baka and Coco won the immunity challenge. Noelle, Owen, and James were sent on a harrowing journey where Noelle was given an opportunity to grab the steal-a-vote advantage. Cody and Jesse felt that Nneka was physically weak. They eventually decided to send her home, saving Dwight and Noelle from elimination.

Survivor airs on CBS every Wednesday at 8 pm ET. Fans can watch the episodes on Paramount+ one day after the television premiere.

