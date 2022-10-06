"She did that": Survivor fans stan Karla Godoy as she effortlessly wins beads for the beware advantage

Survivor Season 43 Episode 3 aired on Wednesday, October 5, on CBS at 8 pm ET.
Karla Godoy found a beware advantage on the top of the trees but refused to open it at the time. She did not want to lose another vote so kept it back without opening it.
While talking to James, Karla felt that her wife would not appreciate her not taking on the challenge and decided to return to the field to take on her challenge. She was asked to make an idol using beads from other contestant's backpacks but she could not steal them.
Karla worked smart and told James that she wanted to make his wife a necklace, just like they made a bracelet for his birthday, and asked him to give her a bead. The test was supposed to check Karla's social skills and she overcame every obstacle in her path.
Karla could not be too pushy with Geo, who liked his beads, so she decided to trade away her own beads for a single one of his. She then switched her earrings with Cassidy and Lindsay to get their beads. Ryan wanted to trade her socks with her but she decided to give away her turquoise beads to convince him to give her a single bead.
Everyone bought Karla's story that she wanted to make jewelry for her wife's birthday, which is in February. Cassidy even hugged Karla after the exchange. She was able to make her idol which gave her the voting rights for the night.
Survivor fans praised Karla's social skills and were amazed to see how effortlessly she convinced others to give away their beads. They also felt that Karla took the wise decision of not opening up the challenge right away and thinking about it beforehand. One fan took to Twitter to say, "She did that," about Karla convincing others to give their beads.
Survivor fans praise Karla for her wise decision
Survivor fans took to Twitter to praise Karla for putting back the challenge card and later on pulling it off very easily, without anyone doubting her. While some called her a "queen" for the way she went about the game, others said that watching her get the beads was "amazing."
What happened on Survivor Season 43, episode 2?
Episode 2 of season 43 of Survivor was a 90-minute long one, filled with more game drama.
Karla was seen in the middle of the girl’s alliance and the duo team of Geo and Ryan. Geo was disowned by his family because he was a member of LGTBQ community so he was homeless at a very young age. Ryan was touched by Geo’s backstory and became his ally.
The storm left the Baka tribe weary and miserable. Gabler was unable to hold up in the weather so others members, excluding Elie and Jeanine, decided to vote him out on the basis of his weak strength after Gabler's idol expired.
The episode description read:
"An unexpected storm hits and keeps tribes shivering all night in their shelters; one castaway puts their tribe at risk of going to tribal council after failing to pull their weight in the challenge."
In the immunity challenge, Baka and Coco won the snake in the water challenge. Nneka struggled with the task and was targeted by everybody. Dwight wanted to be on the girl’s team. Cody found an advantage in the task and was supposed to take beads from his tribemates to make an idol bracelet. If he did not complete the task, he would have lost his vote.
Jesse sided with Nneka and Cody to send Justine home.
Survivor airs on CBS every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.