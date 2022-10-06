"She did that": Survivor fans stan Karla Godoy as she effortlessly wins beads for the beware advantage

Survivor Season 43 Episode 3 aired on Wednesday, October 5, on CBS at 8 pm ET.

Karla Godoy found a beware advantage on the top of the trees but refused to open it at the time. She did not want to lose another vote so kept it back without opening it.

While talking to James, Karla felt that her wife would not appreciate her not taking on the challenge and decided to return to the field to take on her challenge. She was asked to make an idol using beads from other contestant's backpacks but she could not steal them.

Karla worked smart and told James that she wanted to make his wife a necklace, just like they made a bracelet for his birthday, and asked him to give her a bead. The test was supposed to check Karla's social skills and she overcame every obstacle in her path.

Karla could not be too pushy with Geo, who liked his beads, so she decided to trade away her own beads for a single one of his. She then switched her earrings with Cassidy and Lindsay to get their beads. Ryan wanted to trade her socks with her but she decided to give away her turquoise beads to convince him to give her a single bead.

Everyone bought Karla's story that she wanted to make jewelry for her wife's birthday, which is in February. Cassidy even hugged Karla after the exchange. She was able to make her idol which gave her the voting rights for the night.

Survivor fans praised Karla's social skills and were amazed to see how effortlessly she convinced others to give away their beads. They also felt that Karla took the wise decision of not opening up the challenge right away and thinking about it beforehand. One fan took to Twitter to say, "She did that," about Karla convincing others to give their beads.

CocoaBOO! @Cocoa_BeanNY #Survivor @survivorcbs Great strategy and love how Karla didn't just immediately open up the packet but contemplated and then did it. And if she does use the idol, I think you should save it for her after the show, so she can gift it "as planned" @survivorcbs Great strategy and love how Karla didn't just immediately open up the packet but contemplated and then did it. And if she does use the idol, I think you should save it for her after the show, so she can gift it "as planned" 😀 #Survivor

Survivor fans praise Karla for her wise decision

Survivor fans took to Twitter to praise Karla for putting back the challenge card and later on pulling it off very easily, without anyone doubting her. While some called her a "queen" for the way she went about the game, others said that watching her get the beads was "amazing."

Andy Marten @MartenAndy I honestly don’t blame Karla for not immediately taking the beware advantage bait and sitting on it. Losing a vote is always risky and can really hurt you and your alliance if you’re not careful #Survivor I honestly don’t blame Karla for not immediately taking the beware advantage bait and sitting on it. Losing a vote is always risky and can really hurt you and your alliance if you’re not careful #Survivor

Mr. Splinter @MrSplinter0 Karla getting those beads was amazing to watch, probably better than with Cody since she didnt need two other tribe members. And when met with opposition, she managed to think and say the right thing to get what she wants. Love to see social skills at play #Survivor 43 #Survivor Karla getting those beads was amazing to watch, probably better than with Cody since she didnt need two other tribe members. And when met with opposition, she managed to think and say the right thing to get what she wants. Love to see social skills at play #Survivor43 #Survivor

Ryan 🦈 @suRYvor Idk, we haven’t seen much of her yet, but I haven’t rooted for a player like I’m rooting for Karla in a LONG time. An absolute joy to watch navigate this game #Survivor #Survivor 43 Idk, we haven’t seen much of her yet, but I haven’t rooted for a player like I’m rooting for Karla in a LONG time. An absolute joy to watch navigate this game #Survivor #Survivor43 https://t.co/IsVFcdn4e4

Sneasler ➐ #JustineWasRobbed @alldayQD #Survivor Karla's approach to the beads was genius. AND she had people THANKING her for taking their beads. I know a queen when I see one. #Survivor 43 Karla's approach to the beads was genius. AND she had people THANKING her for taking their beads. I know a queen when I see one. 😌👑 #Survivor #Survivor43

What happened on Survivor Season 43, episode 2?

Episode 2 of season 43 of Survivor was a 90-minute long one, filled with more game drama.

Karla was seen in the middle of the girl’s alliance and the duo team of Geo and Ryan. Geo was disowned by his family because he was a member of LGTBQ community so he was homeless at a very young age. Ryan was touched by Geo’s backstory and became his ally.

The storm left the Baka tribe weary and miserable. Gabler was unable to hold up in the weather so others members, excluding Elie and Jeanine, decided to vote him out on the basis of his weak strength after Gabler's idol expired.

The episode description read:

"An unexpected storm hits and keeps tribes shivering all night in their shelters; one castaway puts their tribe at risk of going to tribal council after failing to pull their weight in the challenge."

In the immunity challenge, Baka and Coco won the snake in the water challenge. Nneka struggled with the task and was targeted by everybody. Dwight wanted to be on the girl’s team. Cody found an advantage in the task and was supposed to take beads from his tribemates to make an idol bracelet. If he did not complete the task, he would have lost his vote.

Jesse sided with Nneka and Cody to send Justine home.

Survivor airs on CBS every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

