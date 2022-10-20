Who was eliminated in Survivor Season 43 Episode 5? Failed plans, unused advantages and a major blindside

Survivor Season 43 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 8 pm ET on CBS. The one-hour episode witnessed the remaining castaways put their best foot forward to partake in the reward and immunity challenge, as well as form strategies and strengthen their alliances to ensure their safety for another week in the competition.

While some were successful, others fell flat. By the end of the episode, failed moves sent Geo Bustamante home.

Here is the official synopsis of the latest Survivor episode, titled Stop With All The Niceness:

"Two castaways get caught by another tribemate while opening a "beware advantage"; one person from each tribe must take a journey together where they can risk their vote or play it safe."

What transpired on Survivor Season 43 Episode 5?

After Lindsay's elimination on last week's episode of Survivor, the Coco tribe members were still reeling from the same. Cassidy wanted to know who voted for her. While Ryan tried to explain it, Geo confessed that it was him.

He further stated that it was the former's idea to have one vote for her in case information was being passed on to Lindsay. This assured Cassidy that Ryan and Geo were indeed working together.

The next morning, Elie and Jeanine were on the hunt for a hidden immunity idol. The latter found one in between a tree bark and instantly showed the same to Elie, who then took the information to Sami. However, as the ladies opened up the idol, fellow tribe member Owen walked in on the information. All the members, except Gabler, knew that Jeanine had an idol.

On this week's episode, the reward and immunity challenge came together on Survivor. For the challenge, tribes had to first go through an obstacle course filled with wooden logs, take water out of a pot, and cross the flip-flop table to pour it into another pot. If the pot was filled enough, it would lower the gates to move to the final table where they would have to land three balls to the end to win.

Vesi took an early lead but was soon followed by Coco and Baka. The Coco tribe members were the first to reach the final stage of the challenge, followed by Vesi and then Baka. Coco and Vesi were in the midst of fighting out in the last stretch, when Ryan from the former tribe decided to make a power move.

Ryan decided to throw off the challenge and knocked the two balls that he had already put up on the table. With only one ball left, Vesi won the first immunity, which was followed by Baka winning the second one, leaving Coco to go to the Tribal Council on Survivor.

However, Ryan had a plan in mind. He purposely lost the game as he was confident of having enough votes to eliminate Cassidy. He was aligned with the rest of his tribemates, or so he thought. Unfortunately, apart from him and his close ally Geo, the rest of the group, including James, Karla, and Cassidy, had their own alliance.

Meanwhile, after the challenge, Geo, Jeanine and Jesse from each of the tribes went on a journey where they could either risk their vote and lose, not risk their vote and be safe, or risk it and win an advantage. All three took the risk and only Geo ended up winning the Knowledge is Power advantage, where he could ask anyone if they had an idol at the Tribal Council.

Geo, however, lied to the team about not risking his vote, but revealed the advantage to Karla. Fearing that he may ask for her idol, she decided it was time to let him go. It all went according to plan when Geo didn't use his advantage at the Tribal Council and was sent home after Karla, James, and Cassidy voted for him as part of the first major blindside this season.

Season 43 of Survivor is known for its interesting format along with its constant twists and turns that keep the game interesting. The castaways witnessed a major blindside with Geo's elimination, and there is only more to come.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Survivor Season 43 next Wednesday, on October 23, 2022, at 8 pm ET on CBS.

