"Karma coming heavy for Ryan": Fans react as Ryan throws off the immunity challenge in Survivor Season 53 Episode 5

Survivor Season 43 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 8 pm ET on CBS. The one-hour episode saw the remaining castaways put their best foot forward to participate in challenges and win immunity to secure their safety for the week. The contestants did their absolute best in forming strategies and alliances in order to make it forward in the game. While some worked, others fell flat. However, it all made for good reality content for viewers.

On this week's episode of Survivor, Ryan threw the competition, leading his Coco tribe to the Tribal Council. He thought he had enough votes to keep him and his alliance member Geo safe, and had the numbers to vote out Cassidy. Fans, however, felt that it was a foolish move on his part. One tweeted:

Season 43 of the hit series has been extremely popular amongst viewers. With each episode, the stakes only get higher and the castaways have to work extremely hard to ensure they and their alliance members are safe. The official synopsis of the latest episode read:

"Two castaways get caught by another tribemate while opening a "beware advantage"; one person from each tribe must take a journey together where they can risk their vote or play it safe."

Ryan throws the immunity challenge on Survivor Season 43 Episode 5

On tonight's episode of Survivor, the three tribes, Vesi, Baka and Coco, had to partake in an immunity and a reward challenge in one competition.

The tribes had to first go through an obstacle course filled with wooden logs, take out water from a pot, and cross the flip-flop table to pour it into another pot. If the pot was filled enough, it would lower the gates and allow contestants to move to the final table where they would have to land three balls to the end to win.

Vesi took and early lead but was soon followed by Coco and Baka. Vesi and Coco were neck-to-neck in the competition with two balls landed and one to go. However, Ryan from the Coco tribe threw a ball that knocked the two off the table, which meant they had to start from scratch. This time, Vesi first landed the balls, winning the first immunity. They were soon followed by Baka, who won the second immunity.

Coco ultimately had to go to the Survivor Tribal Council. The team members were upset at having to let go of immunity after being so close to the same. However, Ryan later revealed that he purposely lost the competition as he knew they had enough votes to eliminate Cassidy from the competition.

Back at camp, Ryan pretended he was unhappy just to ensure that no one doubted him. In a confessional, he said:

"I looked upset, but I was actually pretty happy. I know they wanted to win, and I know winning feels great, numbers are great, but now we can go to Tribal and vote Cassidy out."

He then plotted so that Cassidy could write his name down, but all the others would write hers and vote her out at the Tribal Council. But what he didn't know was that aside from him and Geo, the others had an alliance. Cassidy knew that Ryan was pretending to put his name on himself.

The Coco tribe on Survivor have several layers to their game. With Geo now getting a Knowledge to Power advantage, the Tribal Council is an interesting time to look forward to.

Fans react to Ryan's move on Survivor Season 43

Fans were disappointed with Ryan for making a foolish move without knowing that his teammates had another alliance. Check out what they have to say.

eldritch abomination @AlasknBullWorms #survivor HE THREW IT ONLY TO HAVE HIM OR GEO GO HOME??? Oh I know this vote out is gonna be so funny #Survivor43 HE THREW IT ONLY TO HAVE HIM OR GEO GO HOME??? Oh I know this vote out is gonna be so funny #Survivor43 #survivor

panda @pandasidol not ryan throwing to get out cassidy?? he can go #Survivor not ryan throwing to get out cassidy?? he can go #Survivor

Lily🏳️‍⚧️ @ComradeYurika lmao Ryan threw the challenge thinking he was in the numbers. RIP #survivor lmao Ryan threw the challenge thinking he was in the numbers. RIP #survivor

Survivor Top Ten @SurvivorTopTen Ryan threw that? Ooop that sound bite is going to come back to bite him #Survivor Ryan threw that? Ooop that sound bite is going to come back to bite him #Survivor

Season 43 of Survivor has been getting more dramatic with each passing episode. Viewers will have to tune in to find out which contestant is able to outwin and outlast the others to win the coveted title and the $1 million cash prize.

Keep watching Survivor Season 43 on CBS.

Poll : 0 votes