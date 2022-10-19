What time will Survivor season 43 episode 5 air? Two castaways in trouble and more to expect from CBS show

Survivor Season 43 returns for yet another wild episode on Wednesday, October 19, at 8 pm ET, pitting tribes against each other to survive another day. The season started with 18 castaways who were divided into three tribes, Coco, Vesi, and Baka.

Each tribe must work together to win team challenges and survive, along with individual challenges, where one person represents the whole group. If they lose the individual challenge, the odds may not be in their favor.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Two castaways get caught by another tribemate while opening a "beware advantage"; one person from each tribe must take a journey together where they can risk their vote or play it safe."

Owen could turn the game in the upcoming episode of Survivor

In this week’s episode, titled Stop With All the Niceness, the playing field is more or less leveled. Each tribe has similar numbers, however, they might not have similar strengths, and when in war, strength matters. In a promo for episode 5, a conversation with Geo leaves Cassidy angry. He said:

"You’re not one of us."

The promo suggests that Tribe Coco may have seen an internal rift, leaving Cassidy and Karla on one side and Ryan and Geo on the other. In her confessional, Cassidy said:

“They think they have the numbers, but revenge is a dish best served cold.”

The upcoming Survivor episode will feature the season’s much-awaited risk/reward twist. At the start of the season, host Jeff Probst did away with one of the most controversial twists in the Survivor history - the hourglass twist. The other twist that was done away with was Do or Die, however, the Risk/Reward twist made its way into season 43.

According to the rules of the twist, each winner has to decide to take the risk to win the advantage but give up the reward to the other tribes, or else, they can take the reward, resulting in their tribe getting the reward without risking anything.

In the latest segment of the show, Jeanine from Baka, Jesse from Vesi, and Geo from Coco are seen walking towards the summit island for the challenge.

In a confessional, Jesse siad:

"I came here to dream big and go for it. It’s a million-dollar game!"

It looks like Vesi will be playing a risky game in episode 5 of Survivor. In another clip, Owen is seen reading a note from the Beware Advantage and seems exceptionally happy. He said:

"I can mess some things up."

This is followed by a shot of Jeanine running through the woods and saying that she's s******.

What happened last week on Survivor?

Last week’s episode, titled Show No Mercy, which aired on October 12, saw Lindsey’s elimination from Tribe Coco. While believing that she was not a target, she made herself one.

In her post-elimination clip, she said that she thought her alliance would stick with her but that they turned on her. She further said that she played her “a** off” but that it came at a cost. Lindsey waited 22 years to be a part of the show and was the 4th person to be eliminated from Survivor season 43.

Tune in to CBS on Wednesday, October 19, at 8 pm ET to see what happens next on the show.

