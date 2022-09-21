Who is Owen Knight? Meet CBS Survivor season 43's Asian contestant

Owen Knight is a 30-year-old Director of Admissions, who will be competing along with 17 other contestants in the upcoming season of Survivor. Knight claims to have been a huge fan of the show and has dreamed about being on it since he was a little kid.

His wishes have been granted and the 30-year-old will be appearing in the upcoming season of the survival reality TV series.

Who is Owen Knight on Survivor season 43?

Owen Knight's life-long dream of being on Survivor is coming true. The show, which he has loved since he was a kid, is finally hosting him. He said that as a child he would really enjoy watching the show with his family, but growing up he got into sports and somewhat lost his connection with Survivor.

But as an adult, Owen Knight had the opportunity to go back to the show and start loving it once again.

He said:

"I caught the premiere of Millenials vs. Gen X on a plane. And I was like, "Oh my god, Survivor's still on. It's so good." And like I said, I have this new appreciation for it getting to fall in love with it again as an adult and really appreciating how complex of a game it is. So then I went back and watched everything. I watch the international versions. I'm an RHAP patron, a full-on "super duper fan." I love it so much."

Watching the show as a grown-up, Owen realized that being on Survivor is a really complex and strategic task, albeit fun.

Despite the challenges, Owen is confident that his interpersonal skills can help him form alliances. He hopes to make it big on the show and enter the winner's circle of Survivor season 43. He believes that his job in real life has prepared him to a large extent to compete here.

He said:

"Working in a selective admissions office is very cutthroat. But I also have to bring a lot of humanity into it, focusing on relationships. And I have to work with a wide, wide range of people. It's not just the students; it's also their parents. It's also their school's college counselors. And they're coming from all over the country, all different backgrounds.

He went on to mention:

"I am also in this constant game of shifting power positions. It's never the same on any given day. So I think it's prepared me a lot for this game."

When will the new installment of Survivor air?

Owen Knight @TulaneOwen



So excited to finally tell y’all that I got to play the greatest game on Earth- SURVIVOR! Catch the 2 hour premiere on Wednesday 9/21! #survivor @survivorcbs DREAMS. COME. TRUE!!!So excited to finally tell y’all that I got to play the greatest game on Earth- SURVIVOR! Catch the 2 hour premiere on Wednesday 9/21! #survivor 43 @CBS DREAMS. COME. TRUE!!!So excited to finally tell y’all that I got to play the greatest game on Earth- SURVIVOR! Catch the 2 hour premiere on Wednesday 9/21! 🔥🌴 #survivor #survivor43 @CBS @survivorcbs https://t.co/lJZySlgKom

Survivor is a reality TV show which follows a competition between 18 contestants divided into three groups, who combat various challenges and deploy skill and tact to survive on a remote island.

The show is currently on its forty-third run. The new season of CBS' reality television series is scheduled to premiere on the network this Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Host Jeff Probst will officially greenlight the season and welcome fans to an all-new season of the hit show.

Catch Owen Knight competing with 17 other contestants on Survivor and do his best to take away the winner's trophy this season.

