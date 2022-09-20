Who is Cassidy Clark? This Survivor Season 43 contestant was cast in the show 2020 but was let go

Cassidy Clark, who is one of the 18 contestants on the upcoming season of CBS' Survivor, revealed that this is her second shot at the reality television competition. The 26-year-old Texan told Parade that she had first been cast in 2020, but was taken off the list after the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Clark's participation was announced in August 2022. She is all set to appear on Survivor 43, premiering on Wednesday, September 21. It will be hosted by Jeff Probst.

Read on to learn more about Cassidy Clark's second chance with Survivor 43.

Cassidy Clark has been watching Survivor since she was 4

Cassidy Clark is a designer from Texas. She currently resides in Austin, Texas, and said in her introductory clip that she wants the show to be the beginning of the rest of her life.

In an interview with the website Parade, Clark said that she started watching Survivor as early as the age of four.

She recalled:

"We'd make a big deal out of it. We'd have our weekly routine where we'd all gather together, stay up a little extra late before school, and we'd all watch as a family."

The memories around the show have remained special because even after Clark's life changed after her parents got divorced and her sister died, she did not stop watching the show. It had, as she described, become her escape.

She said:

"It became that constant in my life, that thing I could look forward to, that I could escape into."

Clark further recalled the fantasy leagues around Survivor that she, her brother and his friends had started and participated in. The tradition of conducting a "big feast" for the finales has been a tradition that continues in the Clark family.

She wanted to be on the show since she was a kid, and Clark was successful in manifesting it after she was selected to appear in season 41 of the show in 2020.

She recalled:

"And I was actually a week away from leaving in 2020 before the pandemic hit. Then once the pandemic hit and everything got shut down, eventually, they ended up reworking the cast, and I was taken off of it."

While Clark called the experience devastating, she added that it made her improve herself and work ten times harder. A spot in the past was no guarantee for a spot in the current season, and Clark said that she had to reaudition to get back on the show.

Clark is aware that this is her second chance, and called it the time of her life.

More information about Survivor 43

Survivor is an American reality television competition franchise that is inspired by the Swedish television series, Expedition Robinson. Created by Charlie Parsons, Expedition Robinson premiered in 1997.

Survivor's first season premiered on CBS, in 2000, and went on to become one of the most popular shows in the world, surpassing even the original.

It is hosted by Jeff Probst, who is also an executive producer, along with Mark Burnett and the original creator, Parsons. The show places the contestants in an isolated location, where they must locate food, fire, and shelter for themselves.

The contestants compete in various challenges, including tests of their physical and mental abilities, among other skills. They are then eliminated by their fellow contestants based on endurance and skill. The last contestant that remains takes away the title of 'Sole Survivor', along with $1 million in prize money.

Production for season 43 began in Fiji in May 2022. The premiere episode will be two hours long, followed by a 90-minute episode that will be released the following week on September 28.

According to the Gold Derby, the contestants hail from various walks of life as well as from diverse ethnic backgrounds. This is in adherence to the network's 50% diversity mandate, which was put into effect in 2020. This ensures that half of its reality TV cast must be Black, Indigenous or People of Color (BIPOC).

Clark will be seen alongside fellow contestants Cody Assenmacher, Justine Brennan, Noelle Lambert, Jesse Lopez, Nneka Ejere, and Dwight Moore, Geo Bustamante, Lindsay Carmine, Karla Cruz Godoy, James Jones, and Ryan Medrano, Mike “Gabler” Gabler, Owen Knight, Sami Layadi, Elisabeth “Elie” Scott, Morriah Young and Jeanine Zheng.

The first episode of Survivor Season 43 will air at 8 pm ET on CBS on September 21, 2022.

