“The best rookie addition”: The Challenge season 38 fans laud Horacio for winning four elimination tasks

The Challenge season 38 returned for an all-new episode on Wednesday night, December 14, 2022. This week, the Ride or Dies were separated from each other and put in opposite teams. It was the week when their loyalty and friendship were put to the test.

Episode 10 of The Challenge, titled Dancing on my Own, featured a new challenge this week. The Ride or Dies were separated into pink and yellow teams. One contestant from each team had to take turns and be suspended by ropes on a bridge above water to balance themselves. The contestant that outlasts their opponents would gain a point for their team.

After an entertaining battle, the pink team emerged as the winner of the challenge and escaped elimination. But they had another decision in their hands. They had to interrogate four of the men from the losing team since it was an all-men's elimination.

MTV @MTV HOLD ON TIGHT... #TheChallenge38 starts right now on MTV HOLD ON TIGHT... #TheChallenge38 starts right now on MTV 📺 https://t.co/PGJgoCTYJC

Devin, Jordan, Kenny, and Horacio were the four men up for elimination from the Yellow team. After much deliberation, Horacio received the highest number of votes and was nominated for elimination. When it came to the draw, Devin saved Jordan and put Kenny up for elimination.

Kenny and Horacio had to battle it out against each other in the elimination challenge titled Breaking Barriers. Both The Challenge stars had to break down walls to reach the middle. Whoever reached first and pressed the buzzer was safe from elimination.

Chloe Castro 🤍 @castro_333_ Horacio is a beast!!! The best rookie addition in a long time!!! Rooting for this kid all season! #TheChallenge38 Horacio is a beast!!! The best rookie addition in a long time!!! Rooting for this kid all season! #TheChallenge38

Ultimately, Horacio emerged as the winner and was safe from elimination. Upon witnessing him conquer those walls and emerge the winner, fans were impressed.

What impressed fans more was the fact that this was his fourth elimination challenge that he won this season. Many took to social media to praise Horacio for his win.

Fans praise Horacio for making it through four elimination tasks on The Challenge season 38

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Horacio was the best rookie addition this season. Many also added that he was a beast and the best player. Some fans also claimed that the vets were scared by Horacio, which was why they nominated him for the elimination challenge.

Dev @Devvvvnn The vets are definitely threatened by Horacio #TheChallenge38 The vets are definitely threatened by Horacio #TheChallenge38

Jackie @08Hern3 #TheChallenge38 Is this how everyone and they momma tell us they’re scared of Horacio? Is this how everyone and they momma tell us they’re scared of Horacio? 😅😅😅 #TheChallenge38 https://t.co/QUZrAvQzGW

Marleen Vargas @Marleennnv07 #TheChallenge38 #TheChallengeRideorDies Love rookies, Horacio and Olivia, let’s have them come back and leave Kaycee and Fessy out next season. Love rookies, Horacio and Olivia, let’s have them come back and leave Kaycee and Fessy out next season. 😂 #TheChallenge38 #TheChallengeRideorDies

Jackie @08Hern3 🏽 🏽 #TheChallenge38 🤷🏽‍♂️ 4-0 for Horacio on his rookie season and still the BEST player on @TheChallenge is still @tjlavin 🤷🏽‍♂️ 4-0 for Horacio on his rookie season and still the BEST player on @TheChallenge is still @tjlavin 👏🏽👏🏽 😂 #TheChallenge38 https://t.co/raDCEBheja

Joce @_jxoce Horacio is a BEAST! One of the best rookies to ever play the game. #TheChallenge38 Horacio is a BEAST! One of the best rookies to ever play the game. #TheChallenge38

ArQuail Davis @iMinajWithNicki 🏾 #TheChallenge38 Horacio is my favorite type of Rookie, stays to his self, plays an honest game & let’s his skill do the talking. Horacio is my favorite type of Rookie, stays to his self, plays an honest game & let’s his skill do the talking. 👌🏾 #TheChallenge38 https://t.co/q3gEwEG0dp

ArQuail Davis @iMinajWithNicki Faysal is so intimidated by Horacio Lmao like at least try to hide it. #TheChallenge38 Faysal is so intimidated by Horacio Lmao like at least try to hide it. #TheChallenge38 https://t.co/BFaqaHxV5F

What happened this week?

Before nominating one contestant for elimination, the four men had a chance to convince the winning team that they deserved another chance in the competition. But when it came to Kenny's turn, he did something unexpected.

MTV @MTV *insert all team puns here* #TheChallenge38 is all-new tonight at 8/7c on MTV!!! *insert all team puns here* #TheChallenge38 is all-new tonight at 8/7c on MTV!!! https://t.co/h7cVrSCVkN

He nominated himself and told the winning team that he would go against Horacio and still emerge as the winner because he was the strongest. But no one other than Olivia nominated Kenny. Everyone nominated Horacio.

Although, in the end, Kenny did find himself in the elimination zone after Devin saved Jordan. Finally, even though Kenny lost the challenge against Horacio, he escaped elimination because his ride or die, his sister, was still in the competition. So unless she is eliminated, even Kenny will get to remain in the competition.

The Challenge season 38 airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET, only on MTV.

