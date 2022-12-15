“The best rookie addition”: The Challenge season 38 fans laud Horacio for winning four elimination tasks

The Challenge season 38 returned for an all-new episode on Wednesday night, December 14, 2022. This week, the Ride or Dies were separated from each other and put in opposite teams. It was the week when their loyalty and friendship were put to the test.
Episode 10 of The Challenge, titled Dancing on my Own, featured a new challenge this week. The Ride or Dies were separated into pink and yellow teams. One contestant from each team had to take turns and be suspended by ropes on a bridge above water to balance themselves. The contestant that outlasts their opponents would gain a point for their team.
After an entertaining battle, the pink team emerged as the winner of the challenge and escaped elimination. But they had another decision in their hands. They had to interrogate four of the men from the losing team since it was an all-men's elimination.
Devin, Jordan, Kenny, and Horacio were the four men up for elimination from the Yellow team. After much deliberation, Horacio received the highest number of votes and was nominated for elimination. When it came to the draw, Devin saved Jordan and put Kenny up for elimination.
Kenny and Horacio had to battle it out against each other in the elimination challenge titled Breaking Barriers. Both The Challenge stars had to break down walls to reach the middle. Whoever reached first and pressed the buzzer was safe from elimination.
Ultimately, Horacio emerged as the winner and was safe from elimination. Upon witnessing him conquer those walls and emerge the winner, fans were impressed.
What impressed fans more was the fact that this was his fourth elimination challenge that he won this season. Many took to social media to praise Horacio for his win.
Fans praise Horacio for making it through four elimination tasks on The Challenge season 38
Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Horacio was the best rookie addition this season. Many also added that he was a beast and the best player. Some fans also claimed that the vets were scared by Horacio, which was why they nominated him for the elimination challenge.
What happened this week?
Before nominating one contestant for elimination, the four men had a chance to convince the winning team that they deserved another chance in the competition. But when it came to Kenny's turn, he did something unexpected.
He nominated himself and told the winning team that he would go against Horacio and still emerge as the winner because he was the strongest. But no one other than Olivia nominated Kenny. Everyone nominated Horacio.
Although, in the end, Kenny did find himself in the elimination zone after Devin saved Jordan. Finally, even though Kenny lost the challenge against Horacio, he escaped elimination because his ride or die, his sister, was still in the competition. So unless she is eliminated, even Kenny will get to remain in the competition.
The Challenge season 38 airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET, only on MTV.