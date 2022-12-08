The Challenge season 38: What did TJ announce about ride or die challenges? Episode 9 featured big changes

This week's episode of The Challenge (season 38, episode 9) showcased the biggest twist of the season yet. Host TJ Lavin told the contestants that the daily challenge winners, Faysal and Moriah, held the most power in their hands as he announced the end of the ride-and-die teams.

This means that the team members will not work with each other again. TJ said that two new teams with different partners of The Challenge will be formed by the daily challenge winners, Faysal and Moriah. Contestants were worried that Faysal, who had a lot of experience, would manipulate Moriah into picking weak team members.

Moriah wanted Jordan on her team, which Faysal agreed to, but the latter took all the other strong performers on his team. Moriah had a lot less muscle power in her team but asked others not to underestimate them. The new teams of The Challenge season 38 are:

Moriah's team:

Jordan Nany Amber Nurys Horacio Devin Kenny

Faysal's team:

Aneesa Kaycee Bananas Nelson Olivia Tori Chauncey

The Challenge fans didn't like the new twist

The Challenge fans were shocked to see the cast members getting split when the entire premise of the show was ride-or-die competing together against others. They also slammed the producers for putting in such a big twist with just eight teams left in the game.

Reality TV Junkie! @_TVLiveTweeter I don't know if I'm feeling the twist of the split teams. Lets see how this turns out.🤔 #TheChallenge38 I don't know if I'm feeling the twist of the split teams. Lets see how this turns out.🤔 #TheChallenge38

Ryan @RyanJohn___ Production really said “how can me make this already bad season even worse? Let’s bring back the teams twist from another terrible season, Battle of the Bloodlines” #TheChallenge38 Production really said “how can me make this already bad season even worse? Let’s bring back the teams twist from another terrible season, Battle of the Bloodlines” #TheChallenge38

Beyoncé’s Wind Machine @MikeyTBH Wait, they’re splitting up the remaining cast into teams? Why? This seems like a ridiculous twist with no purpose at this point in the game. #TheChallenge38 Wait, they’re splitting up the remaining cast into teams? Why? This seems like a ridiculous twist with no purpose at this point in the game. #TheChallenge38

LeAnna C @cooper_leanna #thechallenge38 Bruh this twist is stupid and I hate it. Also this the most screen time Kaycee got all season #TheChallenge #TheChallenge RideorDies Bruh this twist is stupid and I hate it. Also this the most screen time Kaycee got all season #TheChallenge #thechallenge38 #TheChallengeRideorDies

Banana man🍌🐐 @Bananaman7time #TheChallenge38 How are we gonna do a ride or dies season...and then split up the ride or dies as a twist..!? #thechallenge How are we gonna do a ride or dies season...and then split up the ride or dies as a twist..!? #thechallenge #TheChallenge38

Amber Platypus @AmberPlatypus Not feeling this twist. Hopefully it's not for the rest of the season #TheChallenge38 Not feeling this twist. Hopefully it's not for the rest of the season #TheChallenge38

Recap of The Challenge season 38 episode 9

This week, Tori was seen play-fighting with her ex-fiance Jordan. Jordan clarified that they were not getting back together and just hung out with each other at times. Tori also said that she lost her cat in the split and would not want to reconnect with Jordan.

However, some of the contestants felt that the couple did have some spark between them. Nurys confessed that she was interested in Jordan romantically. The two were later seen in the same bed and snuggling together on the couch.

Tori stormed out of the house, saying that this was very disrespectful. Later, Jordan tried to talk to Tori, but she kept on screaming at him. This made Jordan realize all of the hurt caused by Tori in the past, and he left the room.

The episode description reads:

"The Challengers make it to the halfway point and TJ stuns them with a game-changing twist. Tori and Jordan's relationship is thrown for a loop when one catches feelings for another player. Winning power tears a pair of friends apart."

This Wednesday's daily challenge featured the contestants crossing a three-course obstacle race, which included picking up sleighs, carrying heavy-weight wood, solving puzzles, and sorting out the names of some cities based on their location. The race was six miles long and many contestants gave up in the middle.

Bananas and Nany could not solve the puzzle and were seen laying on the ground, not even trying to finish the race. Faysal and Moriah were able to finish the same puzzle in seconds and left quickly.

Faysal helped Moriah with the direction challenge and crossed the hurdles even before anyone could reach the third obstacle.

Later on, the pair fought over which team members they would get. Faysal was happy to get Bananas on her team and felt that they had all the manpower of the season on their team.

The Challenge airs on MTV every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

