I am Shauna Rae season 2 episode 6: Fans approve of Dan after Shauna introduces him to her parents

I am Shauna Rae season 2 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 9 pm ET on TLC. The one-hour episode documented the 22-year-old lead and her friends and documented their lives as they navigated personal relationships, family issues and more throughout the course of the episode. The episode also saw Shauna's connection Dan make an appearance.

Fans approved of the lead's love interest as she introduced him to her parents. Dan spent some quality time with Shauna, her sisters and her parents throughout the course of the episode. He also seemed to like Shauna a lot and patiently answered the parents' questions.

Season 2 of the hit series has been extremely popular amongst the audience, considering the success of the previous installment. The show documents the trials and tribulations in Shauna's life as she navigates day-to-day activities with her medical condition and fights people's prejudices for the same. The lead has also garnered massive support from viewers for her positive outloook on life.

The official synopsis of the I am Shauna Rae episode reads:

"Tara and her fiancé, Jesse, are in town, and the family helps them with wedding plans; while at a batting cage, Shauna brings up painful childhood memories; Shauna's online friend visits, and they make sushi together as she learns more about him."

Dan meets Shauna and her parents I am Shauna Rae

On tonight's episode of I am Shauna Rae, Shauna revealed that she had met a man called Dan online and they had connected to a deeper level. She was, however, unsure of how she felt about him yet but was ready to explore the connection and see where they would go from there. Dan also stated that he was going to visit her soon and that they could grab some sushi and hang out.

The episode also focused on Shauna's sister Tara and Jesse's wedding preparations and the family going to take dance lessons for the celebrations. While discussing her sister's wedding, Shauna revealed that if she connected well with Dan, they he could accompany her to the wedding. It also made her think about the future of her relationship as well as a look back on her past connections.

TLC Network @TLC The fam gets to hang out with Shauna's potential love interest on #IAmShaunaRae , starting now! The fam gets to hang out with Shauna's potential love interest on #IAmShaunaRae, starting now! https://t.co/rIG1i93PBJ

Later on in the I am Shauna Rae episode, the family was out testing drinks for the couple's wedding when Shauna reflected on promising Dan to make him a drink. The lead also stated that she had met her potential love interest six months ago and was looking forward to connecting again. She also stated that both her and Dan were interested in each other and with time would find out who would make the first romantic move.

The episode also saw Dan visiting the family and hanging out with Shauna's parents. While having a conversation, Shauna confessed to meeting him before but it was the first time that he was hanging out this long with her and also the first time that he was meeting her parents, which made her skeptical.

The I am Shauna Rae lead also witnessed her parents bombarding Dan with questions about their relationship. Shauna explained that she didn't mind her parents interrogating her love interest as she could also get an idea of how he felt about her and forming a romantic connection.

Dan discussed the potential of traveling together with Shauna. Her parents thought that he would be a good fit for her as they were both smart and that he could pull Shauna out of her comfort zone and let her see the world in a newer perspective.

Fans react to Shauna's connection with Dan on I am Shauna Rae

Fans took to social media to express their opinion on Dan. Check out what they have to say.

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 Dan is looking quite handsome!! Nice to see him and Shauna getting along well! #IAmShaunaRae 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 Dan is looking quite handsome!! Nice to see him and Shauna getting along well! #IAmShaunaRae 😍😍😍😍😍🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾

Erin Symons 🍀🇺🇦 @cosmoksmom

#IAmShaunaRae I love how Dan is just totally comfortable walking into Shauna’s house & taking over the kitchen, even with the family hovering I love how Dan is just totally comfortable walking into Shauna’s house & taking over the kitchen, even with the family hovering #IAmShaunaRae

I am Shauna Rae season 2 has been extremely interesting to watch so far. As the season progresses, viewers will get to see more of her life and dynamics in play as she builds new connections, makes independent choices as an adult and forms newer perspectives on life.

Tune in to an all-new episode of I am Shauna Rae next week on Tuesday, December 12, 2022, at 9 pm ET on TLC.

