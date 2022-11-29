What time will Little People, Big World (LPBW) season 24 episode 5 air on TLC? Details explored

Little People, Big World season 24 is all set to air with a brand new episode on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 9 pm ET and 8 pm CT only on TLC. The forthcoming installment will feature Zach and Tori's friends paying them a visit in Battle Ground, Washington. Meanwhile, the famed reality TV series will also showcase Matt dealing with a heart-wrenching tragedy.

TLC's Little People, Big World recently premiered with season 24, and has aired four episodes so far. The official synopsis of Little People, Big World season 24 reads,

"Many hurt feelings remain over Matt’s decision to sell the North side of the farm and the waiting game begins on whether Matt can find a buyer. Zach and Tori are settling nicely into their new house in Washington but there’s no time to relax because baby #3 shakes things up by coming early. Zach and Tori are now outnumbered and will have to adjust to life with three kids."

The synopsis further states,

"Matt puts his dream house into overdrive because his plan is still to marry Caryn and move in and enjoy his retirement. Amy and Chris are loving their first year of married life but find themselves caught in the middle of a cold war between Matt and Zach’s family. Will Matt and Zach’s rift heal so that the Roloff clan can come together?”

With little-to-no time left for episode 5 to air, here's everything you need to know about the forthcoming installment of Little People, Big World.

Little People, Big World season 24, episode 5 will see some camping adventures

Titled Witous or Against Us, the forthcoming episode will be released on Tuesday night, November 29 at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT on TLC. If viewers miss the episode, they can stream it on TLC's official site if they have a login id and password. If viewers do not have cable TV, they can watch the episode live on YouTube TV.

The official synopsis of the forthcoming episode reads,

"Zach and Tori's friends, the Witouses, visit them in Battle Ground, Washington. With the farm up for sale, Amy reassesses her involvement in pumpkin season. Zach and Tori face harsh truths about Jackson's future. Matt deals with a heartbreaking tragedy."

Prior to the episode's release on Tuesday night, TLC took to their social media page and uploaded a sneak peek teasing fans with what to expect from the forthcoming installment.

The trailer showcases Tori and Zach having a picnic with their kids. Tori questions Zach about the tent and how he got it back. Jackson immediately replies that he would be able to do it with his help. Zach responds to this by adding that it's going to be an all-week camp out.

More drama will also unfold between Matt and Caryn, but to find out what happens, viewers will have to wait till the episode releases on Tuesday night.

Little People, Big World season 24 airs every Tuesday night at 9 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

