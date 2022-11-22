What time will Little People, Big World season 24 episode 4 air on TLC? Matt x Caryn meet Josiah and more

Little People, Big World is ready to return with another episode this Tuesday. The upcoming segment will see pleasant surprises and even some troubling times. Tori and Zach had initially explained that they are not comfortable with Caryn meeting Josiah. Yet, it looks like something has changed as Caryn finally gets to meet the baby.

Despite this recent development, not everything’s going well for the Roloff family as Matt gets some news that makes his future with Caryn uncertain.

The synopsis of the episode reads:

"Matt and Caryn meet Josiah for the first time. Meanwhile, Zach worries Jackson might lose his confidence once he realizes he's a little person, and Matt gets news that will affect his future with Caryn."

Little People, Big World will air its upcoming episode on Tuesday, November 22, at 9 pm ET on TLC.

Zach is worried about Jackson in the upcoming episode of Little People, Big World

Little People, Big World has a big surprise for its viewers. Since the premiere of season 24, Zach and Tori have maintained that they didn’t want Caryn to meet their newborn Josiah. However, things seem to have changed, and in the upcoming episode, Caryn finally gets to meet the newest member of the cast.

Tori and Caryn used to share a good relationship before getting caught up in the father-son drama, which deeply affected their relationship and led to each picking their partner’s side in the matter.

This is not the only problem in Caryn’s life at the moment. Matt and Caryn have been together for years, and fans have been waiting all this while to hear about their future plans as a couple. However, as the universe will have it, any plans that they might have had are postponed due to Caryn’s decision to move to Arizona.

It is speculated that her plans to move from Oregon are influenced by the ongoing drama on Little People, Big World. Moreover, a source told The Sun that while she will still spend time on the farm, she will not be as present there as she used to be previously.

Zach and Tori take their children camping and a very cute Jackson refuses to help his dad build a tent and is seen enjoying a popsicle while his dad does the heavy lifting. Zach said that his father would often take him camping as a child, and he really enjoyed it. He also mentioned how it helped them bond as a family, and he hopes his children get to experience that as well.

However, the Little People, Big World star cannot stop thinking about what will happen when Jackson realizes that he’s different from other people. The parents talk about it and decide that they needed to talk to him about it.

In their confessional, the two explained that Jackson realizes that certain people are like Zach but still hasn’t made the connection that they’re also like him. Zach also spoke about his experience, and said that for him, it wasn’t a big moment, rather several little moments, that made him realize how different he was.

He further recalled his friends running away from him when he was younger and that his mother would tell Jeremy not to leave him alone in school. The star further said:

"That collision of confidence and self-worth, and then reality, is what hurts the most."

The Little People, Big World star said that this revelation is coming soon for Jackson as well as for all his children, and he stated that it’s one of the sadder parts of life for him and others like him.

Tune in on Tuesday at 9 pm ET to see what happens next.

