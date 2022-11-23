Amy opens up about telling Matt how she felt regarding him selling the farm in Little People, Big World

TLC's Little People, Big World returned for an all-new episode on Tuesday night, November 23, 2022. This week, Amy met up with one of her friends after a long time, and she finally opened up about what she told Matt regarding his decision to sell the North side of the farm.

Matt's decision also created a rift between him and his son Zach, who wanted to purchase the farm from him. Although Amy kept quiet about it at the start, in the latest episode, she finally opened up about how she felt during the whole ordeal. She also recalled what she told Matt.

The official synopsis of Little People, Big World episode 4 read:

"Matt and Caryn meet Josiah for the first time. Meanwhile, Zach worries Jackson might lose his confidence once he realizes he's a little person, and Matt gets news that will affect his future with Caryn."

This week, the family returned from the Little People of America convention that was held. When Amy met her friend later, she first spoke about how the convention went. But her friend was more curious to know if she finally told Matt how she really felt about his decision to sell the farm.

"We got in a little tiff": Amy opens up about her conversation with Matt in Little People, Big World

When Amy and her friend met for lunch, the latter asked her if she finally told Matt how she really felt about him wanting to sell the farm. In response, Amy said:

"We got in a little tiff and he thinks he's owned up to all his mistakes."

Amy's friend then said that she had seen a lot of change in the way Amy was starting to speak up. She added:

"Now with the farm sale, I think she's just finally said enough. And again, with Myy, you need to own up to what you've done."

While recalling her conversation with Matt about his decision to sell the farm, Amy said that she accused him of not admitting to anything. However, Matt rebutted, claiming he was taking responsibility.

The Little People, Big World star then replied:

"You're taking responsibility, not creating a legacy."

Matt then said that there was a lot going on that she didn't know about. Talking to her friend about this conversation, Amy shared:

"I'm like, 'Well, I think you better ask all four of us. I don't know.' It can't just be 'They did this and it couldn't be worked out. I tried to do this but they just, you know, wouldn't hear of it. I think for things in order to rectify, you got to let the kids know that, 'Hey I am a part of this too'."

Amy's friend said that she was glad that Amy had found her voice and was able to stand up to her ex-husband.

Little People, Big World season 24 airs every Tuesday night at 9 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

