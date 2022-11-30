I am Shauna Rae season 2 episode 5: Family recalls fire incident in their old house that made them homeless

I am Shauna Rae season 2 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 9 pm ET on TLC. The one-hour episode featured the 22 year old lead and her friends and documented their lives as they traveled to New York all ready to take on new life experiences and start living on their own. Viewers witnessed Shauna's journey in becoming her own woman and taking control of her life.

On this week's episode of I am Shauna Rae, the family opened up about a fire incident that took place on November 4, 2009. They revealed that there was a fire in their old house that led to them being homeless, but made them value themselves as a family.

Season 2 of the hit TLC series has been extremely popular with the audience, owing to the success of the previous installment. The show focuses on the trials and tribulations in Shauna Rae's life as she fights people's misconceptions and judgements regarding her appearance and medical condition. Viewers are in for a dramatic ride this season, exploring various aspects of her life.

The official synopsis of episode 5 reads:

“Shauna, Rylee, and Naiyh go on a girls’ weekend getaway to New York City to celebrate Shauna’s birthday and attend the Pride March; at home, Mark and Patty enjoy a kid-free weekend and discuss the girls moving out.”

I am Shauna Rae family talks about the fire incident

On tonight's episode of I am Shauna Rae, the lead left for New York along with her friends Rylee and Naiyh to celebrate her 23rd birthday as well as attend the Pride March. However, Shauna also wished to begin her own fashion line that is accessible for short-lengthed people, based off of her life experiences living as a short 22 year old.

Ahead of their trip to New York, Shauna mentioned that she wished to start a clothing line for people like her to feel stylish and included. To do the same, the girls met up with fashion/costume designer Stacey to discuss ideas, fabrics, patterns and more for a start. The ladies took their ideas to a fabric shop and got planning.

While the I am Shauna Rae lead was busy in New York, Shauna's mother Patty and stepfather Mark spent their kid-free weekend clearing up their basement. The couple got into separating the girls' items as they confessed that their children might be moving out soon. Meanwhile, Shauna also confessed that she and her sister Rylee were looking for places to eventually move out and that she had begun saving for the same.

Mark and Patty later began talking about a fire in their house while segregating toys in the basement. The former gave viewers an insight into the incident that occurred on November 4, 2009, which shaped the rest of their lives. Mark stated that there was a candle beside the computer that started the fire and the family lost their house and belongings.

Shauna and Rylee also shared their viewpoints on the incident. The I am Shauna Rae lead revealed that she was 10 years old when the fire happened and they lost their house. She then confessed to being grateful for the fact that only the materialistic possessions were gone and that her family members were safe.

Rylee continued to point out that the incident brought them together as a family and that even if they were homeless after the fire, the members realized that they would have each other no matter what the situation was. Mark also explained that his wife lost the diamond in her ring while dealing with the repurcussions of the incident and was ringless for over 12 years.

Mark, however, revealed that he had brought a ring while their daughter Tara was ring shopping for her wedding. He decided to take his wife Patty on a trip and give her the ring there.

Season 2 of I am Shauna Rae has been extremely interesting with each passing episode. As the season progresses, viewers will get to see more of her life and dynamics in play as she takes on new challenges. Fans will have to keep watching to find out what's more in store for them this season.

Tune in to an all-new episode of I am Shauna Rae next week on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 9 pm ET on TLC.

