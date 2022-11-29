What time will I Am Shauna Rae season 2 episode 5 air on TLC? Plot, release date, and more details explored

I Am Shauna Rae returns with another episode that’ll take viewers through Shauna’s crazy life as she and the girls get ready to go to New York City to see if she’s ready to live on her own. Making an appearance in the upcoming episode of the TLC show is Dan, Shauna’s international suitor.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

“Shauna, Rylee, and Naiyh go on a girls’ weekend getaway to New York City to celebrate Shauna’s birthday and attend the Pride March; at home, Mark and Patty enjoy a kid-free weekend and discuss the girls moving out.”

I Am Shauna Rae season 2, episode 5, will air on TLC on Tuesday, November 29, at 10 pm ET.

Dan makes an appearance in the upcoming episode of I Am Shauna Rae season 2

At the beginning of season 2, viewers learned a little about Dan, Shauna’s online suitor from another country. As the latter had said in the season premiere, Dan was supposed to come to the United States for some work and hoped he could spend some time with her.

In the upcoming episode of I Am Shauna Rae, titled Shauna in the City, we’ll see Dan and Shauna spending some time together. In a promo uploaded to social media, the entrepreneur makes an appearance and meets the reality star and her family. Dan’s in town for business, and the two plan on using that time to get to know each other.

Shauna’s mother enquires about the nature of their relationship and how often they talk. In her confessional, the I Am Shauna Rae star, Shauna excitedly tells the producers that the two have kissed.

The two have a conversation in the car as Dan wants to explore the city and travel with Shauna. He tells her that he finds other places more exciting than Long Island but that he’ll come back to see her.

In his confessional, he said:

"I see Shauna as this incredible 23-year-old woman who just happens to be a little bit short."

He tells her they can explore Long Island or another place and pitches that Europe is a nice place. In her confessional, she said:

“Dan wants to travel with me in the next couple of months.”

Shauna’s been open with Dan about her past date with Tommy, but things get a little awkward when the two meet face-to-face at a charity event the family is hosting. In her confessional, she said that it’s not her problem if they have an issue, but it seems like Dan isn’t too happy with Tommy showing up to the event.

The sisters make their way to New York City to see if Shauna can live on her own and when the family gathers in the Big Apple, the I Am Shauna Rae star is asked about her future plans.

Being independent has always been a part of Shauna’s plan, but with Dan in the mix, things seem to be more uncertain than ever. Her sister asks her if she plans on applying to the Fashion Institute of Technology. To get a better idea of what her daughter wants, Shauna’s mother asks her if she wants to travel with Dan.

The I Am Shauna Rae star has a lot of important decisions to make that will affect her life drastically.

Tune in to TLC on Tuesday at 10 pm ET to see what happens next.

