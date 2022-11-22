What time will I Am Shauna Rae season 2 episode 4 air on TLC? Plot, release date and more details explored

TLC will air the fourth episode of I Am Shauna Rae season 2 on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 10 pm ET on the network. In the new episode, Shauna will go house-hunting with her sisters and stepdad in a bid to move out and live independently. She will also make plans with a potential love interest who also has pituitary dwarfism. The synopsis of the new episode reads:

“Shauna makes plans with a new potential love interest; Patty takes a major step in getting answers about the BRCA gene; Rylee shares her coming out story and creates a comic book, which she intends to share at NYC Pride.”

In season 2 of I Am Shauna Rae, the protagonist is determined to live life like every other 22-year-old. Additionally, in this season, she continues to struggle with the side effects of her condition and seeks out answers to her mounting medical questions.

Shauna goes house hunting in episode 4 of I Am Shauna Rae season 2

While Shauna's parents, Patty and Mark, were looking for a new house with a separate living space for Shauna, she had some other plans. Shauna was planning to move out of the house with her younger sister, Rylee.

Now, in the new episode of I Am Shauna Rae, Shauna goes house hunting along with her stepdad, Mark, and sisters Rylee and Tara.

While Mark drives the girls to visit a prospective house, Tara and Shauna start arguing in the car about how the latter never lets Tara use the bathroom.

Shauna defends herself, saying that Tara occupies two bathrooms at the same time, making things difficult. Later in the confessional, Tara says:

“There will always be conflict when it comes to me and Shauna. She is very opinionated and I’m very opinionated, but we don’t have the same opinions.”

The family visits the first house, which is currently under renovation. The owner shows the rooms to the family and Shauna asks to change a few things in the closet to make things more accessible for her. The owners happily agree to do so, and Shauna is overall impressed with the house. She says in the confessional with her sister Rylee beside her:

“Overall, I thought this place was pretty much what we were kind of looking for.”

However, the girls will need a "third roommate" as the house has a "bigger space." They are considering one of Shauna's friends as she is also "looking to move out of her parents house." Moreover, Shauna's friend gets along well with Rylee too.

However, their father, Mark, is worried about the girls' safety, especially Shauna. He even inquires about the safety issue with the owner. In the confessional, Mark says while Tara was sitting next to him:

“Shauna’s so tiny it’s just something, you know, that in the back of my mind I always am concerned about. More her than with you guys.”

Shauna always wanted to move out of the house and be on her own. In season 2 of I Am Shauna Rae, she is adamant about getting her own place.

Tune in on TLC on Tuesday to watch the new episode of I Am Shauna Rae.

Poll : 0 votes