“Not a good match”: ‘I Am Shauna Rae’ fans slam Shauna Rae’s matchmaker for finding non-compatible men

I Am Shauna Rae Episode 3 aired on Tuesday and featured Shauna Rae going on blind dates. Despite using dating apps, she decided to go the old-fashioned way via a matchmaker.
The episode featured the matchmaker and Rae on a video call where the former asked questions about the reality TV star’s likes and dislikes. However, the dating expert failed to find a compatible match for Rae even after all the information.
The first blind date didn’t have a car, so Rae’s stepdad Mark Schrankel and sister Rylee had to drive her. But the guy canceled their date via the matchmaker while Rae was on the way.
The second date was with a tall guy named Abraham. The two had fun at a “throwing ax” game, but fans think they are not a good match.
Here’s what fans have to say about Shauna Rae’s matchmaker
Although the blind dates were not perfect, Rae enjoyed Abraham’s company. She said on camera that she liked how he initiated hanging out in the future.
Shauna sensed a friendship, but nothing more than that. She said that she’s still in touch with him but has not made any plans to meet.
Both dates chosen for Rae have disappointed the TLC show’s fans, and they slammed the matchmaker online.
Here’s how they reacted:
All about ‘I Am Shauna Rae’ Episode 3
In the third episode of I Am Shauna Rae, the lead cast member is seen going on blind dates and struggling to convince people that she’s an adult.
She was shown sharing a strong bond with her family. Rae went bridesmaid shopping with her sisters and had difficulty finding a dress for her size. She then joined the gym with her stepfather, and the two had a great workout session. However, people staring at Rae made her uncomfortable, especially when told about age requirements.
For those unaware, I Am Shauna Rae is about the titular cast member, who is 22-year-old stuck in the body of an eight-year-old. It happened when she was diagnosed with a rare brain cancer aged six months.
Although the treatment helped into remission, chemotherapy affected her growth. Her current height is 3 feet and 10 inches.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Meanwhile, viewers can tune in to TLC every Tuesday to catch the latest episode of I Am Shauna Rae at 10.00 pm ET.