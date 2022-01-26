“Not a good match”: ‘I Am Shauna Rae’ fans slam Shauna Rae’s matchmaker for finding non-compatible men

I Am Shauna Rae Episode 3 aired on Tuesday and featured Shauna Rae going on blind dates. Despite using dating apps, she decided to go the old-fashioned way via a matchmaker.

The episode featured the matchmaker and Rae on a video call where the former asked questions about the reality TV star’s likes and dislikes. However, the dating expert failed to find a compatible match for Rae even after all the information.

The first blind date didn’t have a car, so Rae’s stepdad Mark Schrankel and sister Rylee had to drive her. But the guy canceled their date via the matchmaker while Rae was on the way.

The second date was with a tall guy named Abraham. The two had fun at a “throwing ax” game, but fans think they are not a good match.

Here’s what fans have to say about Shauna Rae’s matchmaker

Although the blind dates were not perfect, Rae enjoyed Abraham’s company. She said on camera that she liked how he initiated hanging out in the future.

Shauna sensed a friendship, but nothing more than that. She said that she’s still in touch with him but has not made any plans to meet.

Both dates chosen for Rae have disappointed the TLC show’s fans, and they slammed the matchmaker online.

Here’s how they reacted:

AndreaG @greeandr #IAmShaunaRae . Who is this matchmaker. Not a good match. #IAmShaunaRae. Who is this matchmaker. Not a good match.

Jean Luc Picard @CaptPiccard #IAmShaunaRae

That match maker is not making matches here That match maker is not making matches here #IAmShaunaRaeThat match maker is not making matches here 😆 https://t.co/Iq0MWOnfVH

BlerdLines @itsblerdlines Anyone else think the matchmaker should find another job? #IAmShaunaRae Anyone else think the matchmaker should find another job? #IAmShaunaRae https://t.co/fgvuvyANtT

Lady Shasha @horrorfreq

#IAmShaunaRae Why did the matchmaker set Shauna up with Al Bundy, talking about he played high school football. No one cares after high school. Lol 🤣 Why did the matchmaker set Shauna up with Al Bundy, talking about he played high school football. No one cares after high school. Lol 🤣#IAmShaunaRae https://t.co/60jgl3HzCi

Joni @joni_cash7 Now every girl has gone on a date & when the guy is too short. So why can’t this matchmaker find a guy not tall 🙄 #IAmShaunaRae Now every girl has gone on a date & when the guy is too short. So why can’t this matchmaker find a guy not tall 🙄 #IAmShaunaRae

suzanne s. @suzannesfurious She needs a refund on her matchmaker. What kind of matchmaker sets her up with guy with no car? Isn’t the point of paying a matchmaker to vet these guys? It’s free and easy to find a random loser. No girl needs help doing that.. Get your $ back Shauna!! #IAmShaunaRae She needs a refund on her matchmaker. What kind of matchmaker sets her up with guy with no car? Isn’t the point of paying a matchmaker to vet these guys? It’s free and easy to find a random loser. No girl needs help doing that.. Get your $ back Shauna!!#IAmShaunaRae

OP @oopsie19 Didn't the matchmaker vet these guys? The 1st guy was a jerk! Weren't there red flags ie, she had to go to him!? #IAmShaunaRae Didn't the matchmaker vet these guys? The 1st guy was a jerk! Weren't there red flags ie, she had to go to him!?#IAmShaunaRae

Sarah Knight ☕ @SarahRButterfly

#IAmShaunaRae No shade against Abraham, he seems like a nice guy. But him and Shauna together didn't seem to click. It just felt awkward and cringe. No shade against Abraham, he seems like a nice guy. But him and Shauna together didn't seem to click. It just felt awkward and cringe.#IAmShaunaRae

Dana @sillygoose03 What kind of crap matchmaker is she using?! You’d think a hired matchmaker would be able to provide more info than the guy’s name. #IAmShaunaRae What kind of crap matchmaker is she using?! You’d think a hired matchmaker would be able to provide more info than the guy’s name. #IAmShaunaRae

All about ‘I Am Shauna Rae’ Episode 3

In the third episode of I Am Shauna Rae, the lead cast member is seen going on blind dates and struggling to convince people that she’s an adult.

She was shown sharing a strong bond with her family. Rae went bridesmaid shopping with her sisters and had difficulty finding a dress for her size. She then joined the gym with her stepfather, and the two had a great workout session. However, people staring at Rae made her uncomfortable, especially when told about age requirements.

For those unaware, I Am Shauna Rae is about the titular cast member, who is 22-year-old stuck in the body of an eight-year-old. It happened when she was diagnosed with a rare brain cancer aged six months.

Although the treatment helped into remission, chemotherapy affected her growth. Her current height is 3 feet and 10 inches.

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, viewers can tune in to TLC every Tuesday to catch the latest episode of I Am Shauna Rae at 10.00 pm ET.

Edited by Ravi Iyer