How old is Shauna Rae and what was her diagnosis as a kid?

TLC’s newest series, I Am Shauna Rae, will feature an interesting story about the titular protagonist. Shauna Rae is a 22-year-old woman who has the body of an eight-year-old.

As a kid, she was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer. While her treatment allowed for remission, it also had side effects. According to TLC's press release, the chemotherapy left her pituitary gland nearly dormant, which restricted her height to 3 feet and 10 inches.

Explaining her condition, Rae said in the trailer:

“If you were to look at me, you would think I'm just a normal little girl, doing normal little girl things with my fun, crazy family. But the truth is I'm not a little girl. I'm a woman, a 22-year-old woman stuck in the body of an eight-year-old.”

Here’s why Rae’s family gets “negative attention”

Although she looks like a child, Rae is an adult. Like any 22-year-old, she likes to dress up and sometimes put on makeup.

According to her, Rae’s mother Patty receives a lot of flak. As people can't figure out Rae’s age at first glance, they judge her parents for letting a kid have make up on.

The reality TV star said in an interview:

“I think whether I'm dressed up or not, I get attention. I think when I'm dressed up and I have makeup on, my mom gets negative attention. I don't think it's any different for me, I think it's different for my family.”

Rae added:

"I feel horrible for my mom because I don't deal with all the backlash because they don't think it's appropriate to come up to a child and say these things. They think it's appropriate for them to come up to the mother, which isn't appropriate at all in my opinion.”

When will ‘I Am Shauna Rae’ air?

The reality TV series will show how an adult woman lives her best life, despite the fact that society sees her as a kid.

With humor by side, Rae is all set to win hearts on her new show. It will focus on her driving, dating life, and moving out of her parents’ house, like any other adult.

I Am Shauna Rae will premiere Tuesday, January 11, at 10.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on TLC.

