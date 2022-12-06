Who won The Great Christmas Light Fight challenge in episode 3? House with a robot and 3-D animations impress Carter

ABC aired episodes 3 and 4 of The Great Christmas Light Fight on Monday, December 5, at 8 pm ET. This week, the Harbeck family won $50,000 along with The Great Christmas Light Fight trophy.

The Harbecks, who are from Pasadena, California, decorated their lawn with Star Wars-based animations and products, created using 3-D printers. Carter was impressed with the 8-bit retro game style platform on the roof, which showcased a beautiful story, along with the light show of the house.

He was also shocked to learn that their wispy forest was decorated with "handmade trees" made using 3-D printers. The family also had a robot called Winston in the forest, which was connected to four servers and impressed all the kids of the neighorhood.

The lawn was also decorated with PVC candy canes, giving the Star Wars theme a sweet spin. The homeowners also had some bubble trees and butterflies in the backyard, along with angel wings formed by using 300 water bottles. Carter, the judge of The Great Christmas Light Fight, felt that he could not replicate what Andy did using 3-d animations.

He also revealed that he had never made a light show with such colors before on the show. Carter asked Andy to see Wiz Winston once again, who said that he was the strongest voice in the galaxy.

What happened on The Great Christmas Light Fight this week?

The description of episode 3 of The Great Christmas Light Fight read:

"Families in Kennesaw, Ga.; Ridgecrest, Calif.; Pasadena, Calif., and Mesa, Ariz. show off their holiday displays."

This week on The Great Christmas Light Fight, the Austin family from Kennesaw impressed Carter with their lights, a real functioning lighthouse, and an inbuilt 8-foot-wide tall gingerbread house. Family members had also made a fake beach using 15 bags of sand and a landmark called Big Chicken, which is famous in Georgia.

The house was decorated with multi-colored lights and a 55-foot tall Christmas tree. The owner of the house revealed that they had been decorating their home for the past 15 years.

The Malone family from Ridgecrest, California revealed that they had been doing the decorations for the past 17 years. The homeowner, Tony, just wanted to give back to the community by creating a "North Pole Display" wonderland and giving away gifts like bicycles to the kids.

The house had 220 plushes and an overhead 700 pounds weighing sleigh moving with the help of windshield wipers. Tony had created an elf musical show using different buttons, and a santa workshop.

What impressed Carter, the host and judge of The Great Christmas Light Fight, was the kid's play area and 17-foot-long tarp lights. Tony's wife had also created a hot cocoa stand in the garden, where more than 1000 drinks were given away every day.

The Pelky family from Arizona built a beautiful nativity scene on their roof, with 15,542 lights. Homeowners revealed that each show piece and each santa in the display box had a personalized story and significance for the family's history and story. The house also had a photobooth, manger shed specially built for the nativity scene, and a cross on the top of the house.

There was also a wire, about 6 feet from the house, which had a Merry Christmas light piece.

The Great Christmas Light Fight airs on ABC every Monday at 8 pm ET.

