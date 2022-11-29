In the season 10 premiere of The Great Christmas Light Fight, which aired on Monday, November 28, the Pratt family from Scottsdale won a $50,000 cash prize and a trophy for their Christmas decorations.

The entire house was decorated and planned by Kyle and Sammy. The brothers told lifestyle expert Carter how they were high school outcasts and their only fun was creating this wonderland year after year. They shared that they wanted to inspire the younger generation and teach them that they can accomplish anything if they set their minds to it. They also wanted to support those who were "different."

Carter was blown away by the decoration and the "interactive" train ride in the house, prompting him to announce them as the winner over the three other households participating in The Great Christmas Light Fight.

How did the winning family decorate their house on The Great Christmas Light Fight season 10 premiere?

The Pratt family from Scottsdale, Arizona built a sweet 100-foot-long gingerbread house with scents, glitter and candycanes. Their decoration also included fire elements and an automated rail track that took Carter through marshmallow land.

It was decorated with real smores, 5000 edible marshmallows and 8000 actual peppermints.

Along with the decorations and lights, Carter was also impressed that the Pratt family asked him to "bake" a small gingerbread and then lit up the house. The attention to detail in the house blew the lifestyle expert's mind, thereby leading him to declare them the winner.

A look at the other decorations featured this week on The Great Christmas Light Fight

ABC's description of the decorations read:

"An incredible interactive display with custom-made inflatables and a giant playable piano; a motorized amusement park ride; a light display on a 90-acre farm."

It continued:

"A light show which is brought to life through music; a vibrant display made with inspiration from around the globe; a home is transformed into the ultimate Christmas fantasy land with individually themed rooms and a whimsical stairway."

This week on The Great Christmas Light Fight, the Hellewell family from Neward put on a gigantic display of christmas decorations, using a 25-foot-big Santa, Candycane, and a Snowman. The homeowners said that the idea was to build a fun place for kids and adults, giving them a place to interact with each other. They also built a specially colored dance floor which automatically changes.

The Mann family from Manteca, California decided to automate every decoration piece and merged the spirit of Diwali and Christmas. They asked Carter to light the traditional diyas and also represented the fireworks in their light show. The Great Christmas Light Fight judge Carter enjoyed a special dance performance by the homeowners and was impressed with the specially decorated tunnel in the house.

Their christmas tree had more than 10,000 pixels and was 6 feet on the ground, making it impossible to move. Their windows had big screens, ideal for special effects, and featured a santa which flew across the sky with the help of a sensor.

The Lunsford family from Bowman, Georgia, took on a huge challenge on The Great Christmas Light Fight and decorated 9 whole acres of their ancestral land, which itself is 90-acres-long. The farm was decorated with 400 Thousand lights, 13000 blowmolds, and a real sleigh that went across the farm.

It also had a reindeer barn with the names of children and a Santa's workshop where children could sit around and write letters to the North Pole.

The Great Christmas Light Fight airs on ABC every Monday at 8 pm ET.

