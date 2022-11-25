Who is Carter Oosterhouse? Meet the lifestyle expert of ABC’s The Great Christmas Light Fight season 10 

The Great Christmas Light Fight returns for another bright season. In the upcoming season, competing families are set to transform their homes and exteriors into vibrant, colorful Christmas displays. The decorations are going to be bigger than "the big man himself" as they compete for a grand prize of $50,000.

ABC’s synopsis reads:

"Ready, set, glow. The most wonderful time of the year is here as ABC’s hit decorating competition series, “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” returns for its 10th season with back-to-back episodes across the first three weeks of the Christmas season. "

It continues:

"The next installment of the “lit” series showcases America’s brightest houses with the help of celebrity judges and Christmas décor aficionados – lifestyle expert Carter Oosterhouse and famed interior designer Taniya Nayak."

The show is set to premiere on Monday, November 28, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Meet Carter Oosterhouse, the co-host of The Great Christmas Light Fight

Carter Oosterhouse, the co-host of The Great Christmas Light Fight, was born in Traverse City, Michigan, and was the youngest of four children. The American TV star and former model first gained fame as a carpenter on TLC’s Trading Spaces, which first aired in 2000.

Carter relocated to Los Angeles to pursue a modeling career after completing his education and earning a bachelor's degree in nutrition and communication.

The 46-year-old was voted the S*xiest Man on TV by People magazine in 2003. He has been featured in many publications, including TV Guide, US Weekly, Organic Style, and USA Today. Oosterhouse has appeared on the Oprah Winfrey show multiple times and won $20,000 on Celebrity Poker in 2021 for Coach for Kids, an LA-based charity.

Oosterhouse's Carter’s Kids, an organization whose objective is to build community parks and playgrounds in low-income areas, hopes to promote healthy living. The organization has purchased over 90 playgrounds in areas including Los Angeles, New Orleans, Dallas, Miami, and more.

In a conversation with PEOPLE, the reality star spoke about the organization,

"We want to build as many playgrounds as humanly possible, and it all revolves around kids and giving back to communities that otherwise may need a playground or a play space. We need to have safe spaces for kids to be physically active."

The Great Christmas Light Fight host is the owner of a successful winery, Bonobo, that he runs with his brother in Traverse City and is the co-founder of Smarthouse, an eco-friendly home furnishings brand that he opened with his wife.

Carter’s ABC bio states:

"Outside of television, Oosterhouse is an authority in eco-living and spends much of his free time working with his nonprofit, Carter’s Kids, where they construct safe, nontoxic playgrounds all across the U.S. Oosterhouse splits his time between Atlanta, Georgia, and Traverse City, Michigan, with his wife, actress Amy Smart, and their 3-year-old daughter, Flora."

More about The Great Christmas Light Fight

The families are going bigger and brighter this year as they use the latest technologies to “out light” their opponents in the competition of who has the best Christmas front yard. Families set to compete in The Great Christmas Light Fight include the Henderson family, Allison family, Watkins family, Mann family, Hellwell family, Pratt family, Lunsford family, and possibly more.

Joining Carter Ooshouse as co-host is Taniya Nayak as they set out on a journey to find the brightest and most extravagant Christmas house this year.

