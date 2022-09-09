Why didn’t Press Your Luck and Generation Gap air this week? ABC’s coverage plan changed due to Queen Elizabeth's demise

ABC Network did not air new episodes of Press Your Luck and Generation Gap to remember the long reigning Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 8, 2022.

The Network celebrated her life tonight by airing a one-hour special documentary Queen Elizabeth II: The Legacy, The Life at 8 pm ET. The special show was anchored by George Stephanopoulos. Later, the network aired a two-hour special documentary of its 20/20 news magazine Queen Elizabeth II: A Royal Life at 9 pm ET.

Previously, Press Your Luck and Generation Gap were supposed to air at 8 and 9 ET respectively.

CBS, FOX and NBC did not alter any show airings because of the Queen's death unlike ABC.

Queen Elizabeth II is the longest serving monarch in Britain’s history, ruling for 70 years and 214 days. The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon, according to the Royal Family account. Her successor, King Charles III, is ready to sit on the throne.

Fans are upset over Press Your Luck and Generation Gap not airing on ABC Network

While other channels aired their shows uninterrupted, the ABC Network put a hold on its airings and showed documentaries on Queen Elizabeth II's life, instead. Fans who were eagerly waiting for the show took to Twitter to slam the network for not airing their favorite shows.

Joey Bee @Joey__Bee No #PressYourLuck on ABC due to Queen E coverage. CAN YOU IMAGINE the riots in the streets of they preempted the NFL game for that? No #PressYourLuck on ABC due to Queen E coverage. CAN YOU IMAGINE the riots in the streets of they preempted the NFL game for that?

KT MFA Theatre/Cinema @WhiteCake1973

Grrr. @ABCNetwork Great me and my mom enjoy watching the new Press Your Luck with Elizabeth Banks and they're not going to show it tonight to show some rubbish homage to some dead old lady great thank you so much ABC.Grrr. #PressYourLuck Great me and my mom enjoy watching the new Press Your Luck with Elizabeth Banks and they're not going to show it tonight to show some rubbish homage to some dead old lady great thank you so much ABC.Grrr. #PressYourLuck @ABCNetwork

Good Vibes @DivorcedDad2022 @ABC really abc you are the only network over doing this entire death ! There’s plenty of time to put together a show that keeps repeating itself!!! Prime time really! Thank god for nbc football. I’m pretty sure your news anchors have made 100 references to the rainbow in London @ABC really abc you are the only network over doing this entire death ! There’s plenty of time to put together a show that keeps repeating itself!!! Prime time really! Thank god for nbc football. I’m pretty sure your news anchors have made 100 references to the rainbow in London

Darryl Heine @dth1971 @TeshawnEdmonds @ODedOnRealityTV @ABCNetwork @FremantleUS @ElizabethBanks @TVPressYourLuck @GenerationGapTV Why not air what could have been tonight's Press Your Luck and Generation Gap's episodes Sunday night September 11, 2022 but prempt AFV and Final Straw and keep Celebrity Family Feud and Strahan $100,000 Pyramid at special times too? @TeshawnEdmonds @ODedOnRealityTV @ABCNetwork @FremantleUS @ElizabethBanks @TVPressYourLuck @GenerationGapTV Why not air what could have been tonight's Press Your Luck and Generation Gap's episodes Sunday night September 11, 2022 but prempt AFV and Final Straw and keep Celebrity Family Feud and Strahan $100,000 Pyramid at special times too?

More deatails about tonight's epsidoes of Press Your Luck and Generation Gap

On Thursday night, Press Your Luck was supposed to air its Season 4 Episode 9. The episode had Madalyn Foley from Springfield, LaShondra Morris from Detroit and Edgar Camacho from Napa competing to win prizes and money.

Meanwhile, Generation Gap was supposed to air its Episode 9 tonight with Donny Osmond as the chief guest. The contestants for the show were 'Peyton-Howard' and 'Ruby-Liz.'

ABC has still not confirmed when the new episodes will air on the Network. Usually, Press Your Luck airs on ABC every Thursday at 8 pm ET and Generation Gap airs on ABC every Thursday at 9 pm ET.

What happened on Press Your Luck last week?

Last week, Jake Marshall (a pilot instructor), Freddie Walton (a musician) and Rita Bohl (a retired teacher) competed against each other. They were competing to win the maximum amount of money and get a chance to reach the bonus round without hitting Whammy.

In the first round, Freddie won $8975 while Rita won nothing because she lost her one spin to a whammy. Jake grew in lead by $200. In the second round, Rita lost $28,999 to a Whammy but was able to get $7,750 at last. Freddie used Jake’s passed spins to earn $67,345 and reach the bonus round.

In the bonus round, Freddie initially won $28,959 but later made $49,577 in the second round. His total reached $60,626 in the third round. He lost $71,626 in the fourth round to a whammy with all of his gifts and was not able to win anything in the fifth round.

Freddie did go home with his round two earnings. His competitors stayed back to support him in the bonus challenge because his family could not be there to support him. Host Elizabeth Banks grew emotional from the same and praised the 'Press Your Luck' family.

Viewers can continue to check their local listings to learn about the altered schedule of the ABC shows.

Get to know more about your favorite TikTok creators, check out SK TikTok Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Madhur Dave