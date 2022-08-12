"Aww that's a shame": Press Your Luck fans shocked as Julio Mata loses out on winning $98,500

Tonight on Press Your Luck, Texas resident Julio Mata reached the bonus round after hitting the Dodge Challenger box on the big block, beating all his competitors on the last spin. Julio relied on his luck continuously, and despite hitting Whammy three times and losing $56,363 in the bonus round, he did not stop pressing his luck.

In the last round, Julio hit Big Bucks and won $75,000. He later raised this amount to $98,500 by constantly hitting on cash prizes. Unfortunately, he hit Whammy on the big board two times in the same round and lost all his bonus money. But he did win $23,333 and a car from the previous rounds, bringing the total prize value up to $50,533.

Press Your Luck fans consoled Julio on losing such a massive amount of money.

BuzzerBlog @buzzerblog Aww that's a shame. Still a great result for the champ though! #PressYourLuck Aww that's a shame. Still a great result for the champ though! #PressYourLuck

Press Your Luck fans react as Julio loses out on becoming a millionaire

Press Your Luck fans took to Twitter to comfort Julio on losing out on his big opportunity. They also said that Julio played the game very well.

Judson @JudsonK17 The Whammy, being a devil since 1983 #PressYourLuck The Whammy, being a devil since 1983 #PressYourLuck

Jessica @jesschambliss Omg this guy on #PressYourLuck just couldn’t catch a break!! 🙁🙁🙁 Omg this guy on #PressYourLuck just couldn’t catch a break!! 🙁🙁🙁

TheRealGreg @UnitedWhofans And all that cash will be used to pay off the taxes on the car so no money #PressYourLuck And all that cash will be used to pay off the taxes on the car so no money #PressYourLuck

What happened on Press Your Luck tonight?

Tonight on Press Your Luck, three contestants participated in the popular game show to win the prize money and gifts. The players were:

Brooklin Milliere from Laguna Hills

Julio Mata from Harlingen, Texas

Russ Stebick from Alpharetta

While this was the first time Brooklyn and Julio appeared on the show, it was the second time for Russ. He had previously played the game in 1985 when Peter Tomarken hosted the show. He had won his first round at the time, earning $9000, but was caught by Whammy in the second round.

In Round 1, the contestants were asked to answer questions about Domino's Pizza, Tyler Paris, and Children's Rhymes. By answering most of the questions correctly, Julio won 5 spins, while his mates won 3. In the round, Russ hit a whammy and lost the $3,750 prize money he had won. Julio and Brooklyn won $4,750 each.

In Round 2, host Elizabeth Banks asked the contestants questions about vegetables, Zendaya, and Bryan Adams' song, Summer of 69. This landed Russ and Julio 5 spins, while Brooklyn grabbed only one.

Russ' spins earned him $24,229. Brooklyn's one spin turned into 3 spins as she won two spins from the big board, making her win $16,250. However, Julio lost all his money on a Whammy.

He used his remaining spins to win 1 more spin and $4000. He then hit the big bucks twice and passed 2 moves to Russ. Russ used the moves to earn $22,000 and win 2 more moves, which he passed to Julio again.

Julio won a car worth more than $37,000 this time, making his total more than any of the other players. He then proceeded towards the bonus round, where he was cheered on by his sister and parents.

After some on and off wins, Julio hit the Whammy for the fourth time, which eliminated him from the round.

Press Your Luck airs on ABC Network every Thursday at 9 pm ET. The episodes are also available on the network's website 24 hours after the television premiere. Bill Mitchell and John Quinn produce the show.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das