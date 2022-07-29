"You should have left": Fans react as Zach falls short of becoming a millionaire on Press Your Luck Season 4 Episode 3

Press Your Luck aired a brand new episode on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on ABC. The hit game show saw three contestants compete against one another and try their luck at winning a million dollars. Host Elizabeth Banks also returned with her fun personality. The television network renewed the hit series for "its fourth and wildest season yet," to help contestants win the "big bucks."

One of the contestants, Zach, tried his luck at winning the grand cash prize in this week's episode. He kept winning cash prizes and secured a total of over $420K during the course of the episode. However, he fell short of winning the big bucks and becoming a millionaire, as he faced a WHAMMY that brought his total to $0.

Fans were disappointed at the turn of events. One tweeted:

Fans react to Press Your Luck contestant Zach's decision to continue playing

In this week's episode of Press Your Luck, Zach won several grand prizes and a significant amount of cash. However, he fell short of becoming a millionaire with the last spin, as he faced a big WHAMMY that brought all his hard-earned money to $0.

Here's what fans have to say about the same:

Bobby Cantwell @BobbyCwell The guy on #PressYourLuck deserved to lose!!! Dumb choice!!! Greed greed greed The guy on #PressYourLuck deserved to lose!!! Dumb choice!!! Greed greed greed

AB @abofnc This dude just gambled and lost over $430,000 in cash and prizes. Got too greedy. Geez. #PressYourLuck This dude just gambled and lost over $430,000 in cash and prizes. Got too greedy. Geez. #PressYourLuck

Dani @DaniBePlayin #PressYourLuck Well damn at least he tried but I would've walked away Well damn at least he tried but I would've walked away 😅😅#PressYourLuck

WTFUSA😒 @dudeonthebay This dumb mfer could’ve walked with $420,000 and chose to get greedy and got whammied. Dude ended up with 25K. What an absolute bozo. #PressYourLuck This dumb mfer could’ve walked with $420,000 and chose to get greedy and got whammied. Dude ended up with 25K. What an absolute bozo. #PressYourLuck

What transpired on Press Your Luck Season 4 Episode 3?

Viewers were all ready for an interesting night on the game show. With WHAMMYs waiting around every corner to sabotage contestants, tensions are always high.

This week's episode featured San Francisco resident Richard Sanchez, Chicago resident Zachary Flax, and Cleveland resident Michaela Penn. Each contestant put their best foot forward as they competed to win a million dollars.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Polar Bear, reads:

"The stakes have never been higher as contestants try to avoid the iconic and devilish WHAMMY for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes. Banks is joined by contestants Richard Sanchez (hometown: San Francisco, California), Zachary Flax (hometown: Chicago, Illinois) and Michaela Penn (hometown: Cleveland, Ohio)"

Unfortunately, in the first round of Press Your Luck, Richard and Michaela faced the WHAMMY after trying their luck. After earning $13,625, Richard passed his remaining two spins to Michaela, who tried her luck but was faced with another WHAMMY. Michaela now had three WHAMMYs and would be eliminated from the show if she got another.

In the second round, the "big bucks" were raised to $10,000. Unfortunately, Richard received two WHAMMYs during his turn. This brought his total to four, and he became the first out of three contestants to be eliminated from the show.

Michaela ran the risk of running into her final WHAMMY in the third round of Press Your Luck. After playing for one spin, she passed on her seven spins to fellow contestant Zach. However, he also earned a WHAMMY, bringing his account with over $13K to $0. After playing for one more spin, he passed it back to Michaela.

In an interesting turn of events, Michaela received the WHAMMY on her very next spin, and she was the second contestant to be eliminated on the episode. Zach went on to try to get a million dollars.

Zach began with five spins in the final round of Press Your Luck and won a Costco membership for five years and a Baby Grand Piano on his first two spins. He finished his spins with $31,595 in his account.

In the next segment of the finals, with four spins and $25,000 as the big amount, Zach faced the devilish WHAMMY on his first spin and lost the money he earned in the previous round.

Eventually, Zach won two electric Ford cars and his dream vacation to the North and South Pole, which brought his total to $3,58,642. After winning more money, and a Harley Davidson Motor Trike for his father, he went on to earn over $430K. In the final segment of the final round, the contestant had a chance to win a million dollars.

However, with one spin left, he faced the devilish WHAMMY that changed his fate and brought his earnings back to $0. Because of the last spin, he went home with a mere $27,750 in his bank account.

ABC's Press Your Luck is a primetime revival of the 1980s game show that was extremely popular among viewers, and this season has already lived up to the show's legacy. Fans are intrigued by the concept, and the unexpected WHAMMYs always keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Readers can tune in to an all-new episode of Press Your Luck next week on ABC.

