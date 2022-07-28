What time will Press Your Luck Season 4 Episode 3 air on ABC? Release date, contestants and more

We are this close to seeing the first millionaire of Press Your Luck.

Press Your Luck Season 4 Episode 7, titled The Polar Bear, will air on ABC on Thursday, July 28 at 8 pm ET. Fans can watch the show for free on Fubo TV and DirectTV Stream using a free trial. Viewers can also buy subscriptions of Hulu+Live TV and YouTube TV to watch the show.

The episode will feature San Francisco resident Richard Sanchez, Chicago resident Zachary Flax and Cleveland resident Michaela Penn competing on the popular ABC game show to win cash prizes and gifts, avoiding the 'iconic and devilish' WHAMMY. As shown in the promo, we might see one of the contestants win a million dollars in the Big Bucks Bonanza round.

The episode decription reads,

"The stakes have never been higher as contestants try to avoid the iconic and devilish WHAMMY for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes. Banks is joined by contestants Richard Sanchez (hometown: San Francisco, California), Zachary Flax (hometown: Chicago, Illinois) and Michaela Penn (hometown: Cleveland, Ohio)"

Richard Sanchez can be seen getting three Whammys in a round. Fans will have to wait and see if Richard is able to play the game or if he gets eliminated after getting the fourth Whammy.

Format of Press Your Luck Explained

Press Your Luck is a remake of 1980’s popular American game show Second Chance. In each episode, three contestants come on the show with the goal of winning money and different prizes.

Players will have to answer some trivia questions to earn the number of spins on the 'Big Board' which has many cash prizes and gifts. The light spins around the blocks of the board and the contestant can stop the light’s rotation whenever they wish to. The last block at which the light stops is the winning prize of the player.

However, there are also rotating Whammies, a devilish character present on the board, and if the light lands on the fictional red character, all the money won by the contestant will be taken away. The series description reads,

"A game of wits, strategy and high stakes as contestants try to avoid the iconic WHAMMY for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes."

In the question round, the person who answers a question correctly for the first time wins three spins on the board, while the other contestants have to answer the question in a multiple-choice round to win one spin. The maximum amount of spins that can be won in a round is 20. The spins will be on the 'Big Block' with 18 squares. If a player hits four Whammies on the board, they are eliminated from the show.

The contestant who wins the most amount of money after Round 2 wins the show.

ABC’s Press Your Luck Season 4 premiered on Thursday, July 7. Elizabeth Banks is hosting the season and adding a unique 'vibe' of her own to the game show. The show is produced by Fremantle. The executive producers of the show are John Quinn, Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman.

The show airs on ABC every Thursday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also watch the premiered episodes on Hulu.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far