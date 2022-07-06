What is Press Your Luck Season 4 all about? Release date, air time and more about Elizabeth Banks show

Elizabeth Banks returns to host Press Your Luck this summer. The premiere episode is set to air on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 8.00 PM ET on ABC. The television network renewed the hit series for "its fourth and wildest season yet," to help contestants win the "big bucks."

Press Your Luck is an American television game show created by Bill Carruthers and Jan McCormack. The series is directed by Bill Carruthers, Rick Stern, and R. Brian DiPirro.

Throughout the show, viewers will see three contestants try and compete in a game of wit and strategy until one is pronounced the winner.

What is Press Your Luck all about?

Press Your Luck is a primetime revival of the 1980s game show, which ran for three successful seasons on CBS. The show gave its first public performance on CBS daytime on September 19, 1983 and ended on September 26, 1986.

The fourth season, hosted by Elizabeth Banks, features numerous contestants squaring off to answer a series of questions, all while using their wit, intellect and strategy.

The stakes are high for the participants as they encounter various twists and turns. In each round of the game, the three contestants compete and fight hard against each other by answering questions correctly to earn spins on the Big Board.

Players then use their earned spins to avoid the iconic and devilish WHAMMY for a chance to win cash and prizes. If they do not win, the WHAMMY can take all of their winnings and leave them with nothing. The winning contestant moves to the bonus round to face the WHAMMY in the final battle to win a million dollars.

The game continues until the contestants have used all of their spins. If players earn a total of four WHAMMYs, they are automatically eliminated from the show and all of their remaining spins are forfeited.

Press Your Luck is well known for WHAMMY, a red cartoon creature with a high-pitched, raspy voice. Landing on any of the WHAMMY spaces will have the contestant start all over again from nothing. It was created and animated by Savage Steve Holland and Bill Kopp and voiced by Bill Carruthers.

The show began airing on ABC on June 12, 2019 and since then, has been quite popular among viewers. The second season aired on May 31, 2020 following a short break, with the third one arriving on May 26, 2021. Season 4 is set to amp up the entertainment factor as compared to its predecessors.

The third season of Press Your Luck aired on Wednesday last summer and earned a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic, while posting 3.22 million viewers in the live and same-day viewership ratings. However, compared to the second season, it was down by 18% in the demo and 16% in viewership.

For the premiere episode of Press Your Luck Season 4 titled It’s Gettin’ Hot In Here, Elizabeth Banks is joined by contestants Gina Mertz (Roseville, California), Jordon Friend (Sacramento, California), and Cathy Adams (Tacoma, Washington) as they battle it out to win the cash prize.

The show is produced by Fremantle. Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and John Quinn serve as the executive producers, with Quinn also being the showrunner.

