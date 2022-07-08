"I love this goofy show": Fans adore the season premiere of Press Your Luck Season 4

Elizabeth Banks returned for an all-new season of Press Your Luck on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on ABC. The summer got a bit more interesting with the fourth season of this hit competition. This time, there is a whole new set of questions and prizes that await the contestants.

A quick recap of the premiere episode of Press Your Luck Season 4

The premiere of Press Your Luck Season 4 began with a bang as host Elizabeth Banks introduced viewers to a brand new season. She revealed that the hit series was a game show but mentioned that it also had a unique "vibe" of its own. This was a place where people could make their dreams come true all summer long.

The contestants on the show will have to attempt to answer a series of questions correctly, using their wit and intellect to move forward in the game and earn spins on the Big Board. The three players, however, have to avoid the iconic and devilish WHAMMY for a chance to win cash and prizes. If they fail to win, the WHAMMY can take all of their money and leave them with nothing.

The three contestants who participated in the Season 4 premiere of ABC's Press Your Luck were therapist Gina Mertz (Hometown: Roseville, California), flight attendant Jordon Friend (Hometown: Sacramento, California), and legal assistant Cathy Adams (Hometown: Tacoma, Washington).

For the first round, Gina earned five spins and $12,988 by going on the spin board, followed by Jordon with four spins and $10,200. Cathy won seven spins. However, she faced the WHAMMY twice and lost over $13,000.

Cathy had a great start in round two with six spins. She used four spins the first time and earned a whopping $34,000. However, Jordan faced a four WHAMMY round-up and got eliminated. Eventually, even Gina faced the same fate, which resulted in Cathy moving to the finals with $46,945.

For the final round, Cathy began with six spins and over $20,000. However, she faced the first WHAMMY and lost her money. She still had a chance to reclaim her money if she chose the "Press Your Luck" option and reached $500,000. The show would double it up to make her a millionaire.

After an exciting three-round installment, Cathy managed to earn $2,20,924. However, another big WHAMMY brought her earnings back to $0. In the end, she went home with $3,28,399.

Press Your Luck is a primetime revival of the 1980s game show, which ran for three successful seasons on CBS. The show began airing on ABC on June 12, 2019. The series is produced by Fremantle. Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman, and John Quinn serve as the executive producers, with Quinn also being the showrunner.

ABC renewed Press Your Luck for "its fourth and wildest season yet," to help contestants win the "big bucks." The American television game show was first created by Bill Carruthers and Jan McCormack.

Throughout the course of each episode, the contestants will fight to prove their mettle and compete in a game of wit and strategy until one is declared the winner.

