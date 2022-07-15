Who are the members of Salt-N-Peppa? Press Your Luck episode features questions about the hip-hop girl group

Elizabeth Banks returned for yet another episode of Press Your Luck. After a successful season premiere, the second episode aired on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on ABC. The television network renewed the hit series for "its fourth and wildest season yet," to help contestants win the "big bucks." Three contestants try their luck to win grand cash prizes throughout its one-hour episode.

The game show featured a question about the American hip-hop girl group Salt-N-Peppa. The group's members are Cheryl "Salt" James, Sandra Jacqueline Denton (Peppa), and Deidra Muriel Roper (DJ).

Press Your Luck, a primetime revival of the 1980s game show has been extremely popular among viewers primarily because of its exciting format. The players must try their luck at winning cash prizes and simultaneously avoid WHAMMY, which can take all of their earnings and turn back their account to $0. As ruthless as the format is, it also gives viewers the required adrenaline.

Press Your Luck features questions about Salt-N-Peppa: The group won the first-ever Grammy for a rap song

In a hip-hop industry dominated by men in the 1980s, this girl group featured members Salt, Peppa, and DJ Spinderella, who took away the domination and released five successful albums that were chart-topping hits.

The group's single Push It was one of the first ever rap songs to win a Grammy as per All Music. The ladies were commanding significant attention with their lyrics and fashion. However, the group disbanded in 2002.

Cheryl "Salt" James went on to follow "god's vision" and take care of her two children. The star left the music industry to spend time with her family. However, she did enter the entertainment world when she tried to make amends with fellow member Salt through the reality TV show The Salt-N-Peppa Show, which was on air for two seasons.

The duo returned to the stage and performed their hit singles on the Mixtape Tour and Rock The Vote promo tours.

Sandra Jacqueline Denton, aka Peppa, took her talents to reality television and marked her debut on VH1's hit show The Surreal Life Season 5, The Surreal Life Games, The Slat-N-Pepa Show, and recently Growing Up Hip Hop.

She also landed a role in Joe's Apartment, HBO's First Time Felon, and the TV drama Oz. She was also featured on the TBS sitcom Are We There Yet?

The star also released her autobiography Let's Talk About Pep, which documented her music career and turbulent marriage to rapper Treach.

Deidra Muriel Roper, also known as DJ Spinderella, worked as a Los Angeles radio personality where she co-hosted The BackSpin from 2003-2006. She also made an appearance on The Salt-N-Peppa Show.

The star also marked appearances on television shows, including a DJ on Comedy Central's Roast of Flavor Flav and MTV's Hip Hop Squares.

In 2021, Lifetime released a biopic on the top-selling rappers. According to Variety,

"It tracked their impact on the music world, becoming one of the first all-female rap groups, changing the look and sound of the genre and then going on to reach platinum status as recording artists and win a Grammy. "

A quick review of Press Your Luck episode 2, season 4

Viewers were in for an hour of exciting game night with the most recent episode of Press My Luck. Not only do fans enjoy answering the questions, but they also tune in to the show for heartwarming stories from the contestants. Viewers also look forward to the hype that the host creates as well as the general format of the game.

On this week's episode of Press My Luck, Elizabeth Banks is joined by three contestants: Justin Ebenhack (hometown: Cap-Haitien, Haiti), Chip Vernier (hometown: Waterford, Michigan), and Debbie Gwaltney (hometown: Ferndale, Washington). The trio played an iconic game with a WHAMMY at every corner that challenged them to earn the "big bucks."

Press Your Luck contestant Justin took the early lead in the beginning. Following him, Chip chose to go about with his 2 spins, however, he faced the WHAMMY, which took away his earnings. Debby earned an amount of money that would get her a party bus and a trip to New Orleans. In the end, Justin was left with $13,925 and Debby with $16,023.

However, in the second round ahead of the final on Press Your Luck, Debby took the lead, leading to Chip and Justin being eliminated. Debby played the finals and went home with a whopping $289,233.

Press Your Luck began airing on ABC on June 12, 2019. The second season aired the next year following a short break, and the third season aired in May 2021. The show is produced by Freemantle, with Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman, and John Quinn serving as the executive producers.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Press Your Luck on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on ABC.

