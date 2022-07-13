What is Lifetime’s new show Five Guys a Week all about? Release date, format and more details explored

Lifetime is premiering its one-of-a-kind dating show, Five Guys A Week, on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The show is referred to as a social dating experiment that involves one woman inviting five guys to live together with for a week in an attempt to find love.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"In this provocative new social experiment, one adventurous single woman invites five eligible bachelors to move in with her for a week to see who is “The One.” While living in cramped quarters, sharing a bathroom, and dividing up the housework, these men will need to be on their best behavior or miss out on the possibility of true love."

Lifetime's Five Guys A Week is a remake of the UK-based relationship show of the same name. The UK-based show is in a Fremantle format produced for Channel 4. It is quite popular among audiences in the UK and is now set to create an impact on audiences in the US. Viewers will see new faces on the upcoming show and will get to know them more during the course of every episode.

What is Five Guys A Week all about?

The upcoming dating show features a dating format in which one woman with the hope to find the love of her life invites five single guys to her apartment. They all live together for a week in the same house. Over the course of the week, the guys will have to use different tricks and tips to woo the woman and make her fall in love with them. On the other hand, the woman will have to closely judge each of them and also make an effort to fall in love with ‘The One’ she develops a connection with.

Of course, viewers will see a mix of cute and sizzling chemistry between the lady and the individual five flatmates. The group will also navigate the ways of communal living while trying to fall in love.

Thee guys will only have a week to sweep the woman off her feet. It is during this time that the woman will politely eliminate one guy every morning after breakfast.

By the end of the week, there will be two guys left who will compete against each other by taking the woman on a candlelight meal. At last, she will choose her ‘The One’ with whom she would officially start a romantic relationship.

Viewers will get all the insights about the developing relationships between the flatmates. They will be shown the footage of the house as more than 20 cameras capture it 24/7. It will capture all the laughs, drama, shocking twists, and above all the romance. Before taking any decisions on the show, the leading lady will turn to her friends and family for advice, but the ultimate decision will be hers.

The producer for the US version of the show is Fremantle’s Original Productions and the executive producer is Brian Lovett.

Viewers can watch the premiere episode of Five Guys A Week on July 13 at 10/9c and stream it the next day on Lifetime.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far