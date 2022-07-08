Who made a special appearance on the premiere episode of ABC's Generation Gap?

Popular television late-night host Jimmy Kimmel's new game show Generation Gap aired its first episode on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 9.00 pm ET on ABC. The format of the series was inspired by the 'generation gap' segment on his talk show, where he would pit youngsters against older people in a friendly game.

The series is hosted by actress Kelly Ripa and features teams consisting of two members, with both belonging to different generations. The show manages to showcase how thought processes, lifestyles, and cultures change with every generation in a fast-paced world.

During the premiere episode, American Idol host Ryan Seacrest made a special appearance. The celebrity also hosts an American talk show with Generation Gap host Kelly Ripa called Live With Kelly and Ryan.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Host Kelly Ripa hosts the new comedy quiz game show where teams of seniors and juniors are challenged to answer questions about pop culture from each other’s generations"

Generation Gap premiere sees Ryan Seacrest make a special guest appearance

On the premiere episode of Generation Gap, the contestants, live audience, and viewers at home saw television host Ryan Seacrest make a special cameo to ask questions to the two teams.

After multiple decades as the host of American Idol, Ryan made played the role of a mystery guest who asked the two teams various questions. One of the questions asked was about his catchphrase as a reality competition host. The contestants were then asked to guess the guest behind the wall.

Both teams managed to correctly guess the guest and were excited to meet their favorite TV host. Here's what fans think of Ryan Seacrest's cameo:

Chanel Cook @ccgamergirl94 I know who the mystery celeb is it's Ryan Seacrest #GenerationGap I know who the mystery celeb is it's Ryan Seacrest #GenerationGap

Ahead of the premiere, the show shared a blooper reel, with Ryan accidentally saying his entire opening line from American Idol, "This is American Idol!" He was required to leave out the last word so that the contestants could guess it. Although it wasn't shown during the live show, it still made for a good laugh.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ryan said:

"There's a portion in the show that I'm sure is not in there now where I was reading a card, and I was so nervous. I was so nervous I was going to screw it up that I read the question and the answer. And then it was panic on the set."

Generation Gap host Kelly Ripa was also present during the interview and spoke about the incident:

"He screwed it up, and the lawyers went into lawyer mode...All he had to say is, 'This is American ... blank.' And he said, and I quote, 'This is American Idol.' I knew already the horror of the lawyers, and once the lawyers come out, everything shuts down for 45 minutes."

Who are the contestants of the premiere episode of Generation Gap?

The premiere episode, titled To Infinity Stones and Beyond, started the season off on a high note. The one-hour episode was filled with a lot of laughter and heartwarming moments as the contestants attempted to answer the "other generation's" questions and provided some hilarious responses.

Kelly Ripa, who is also one of the show's executive producers, talked about the show ahead of the premiere. She said:

“Generation Gap is a family friendly game show that really takes two generations from a family. Usually grandparents and grandchildren ... and we ask them a series of questions about each other’s generations.”

Two teams participated in the premiere episode: Malcolm and Janice, and Nolan and Marilyn. Both teams were asked a variety of pop culture questions about game shows, popular songs, and lyrics.

Nolan and his grandmother Marilyn won the competition and went home with a cash prize of $24,250.

Generation Gap is produced by MGM Television, Kimmelot, and Milojo. Mark Burnett, Jimmy Kimmel, Barry Poznick, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Albert Bianchini, Alycia Rossiter, and Jonathan Kimmel serve as executive producers on the ABC game show.

