"It’s a redemption for Falawna!!": Press Your Luck fans congratulate FaLawna for winning prizes worth $271,084

Tonight on Press Your Luck, three fan-favorite contestants returned to defeat the Whammy, who took away all their prize money the last time they were on the show. FaLawna Barton from Georgia arrived on the show to take big risks and was able to deafeat her fellow competitors and reach the bonus round.

Despite hitting a whammy in the second round, FaLawna did not give up and won $265,585 in cash and a camera, making a total of $271,084.

FaLawna said that she wanted to open her own freedom center for women who came out of s*x trafficking with her prize money. She added that she was already working for the same in her own church.

Press Your Luck fans congratulated her on the win and expressed their joy at her win. One of them said that the win was a "redemption for Falawna!!"

Press Your Luck fans feel FaLawna redeemed herself

Press Your Luck fans took to Twitter to congratulate FaLawna and felt that she deserved the win after her previous performance. While some said that it was a redemption for her, others said that they were incredibly happy that she won.

Jay 'Bucs Nation' Smith @JDhavoc38 Over 271,000 bucks had me in here cheering my ass off for her glad she won so blessed #PressYourLuck Over 271,000 bucks had me in here cheering my ass off for her glad she won so blessed #PressYourLuck

YoshiAngemon @YoshiAngemon Falawna may not have won the Million bucks, but she has found redemption on #PressYourLuck Falawna may not have won the Million bucks, but she has found redemption on #PressYourLuck!

What happened on Press Your Luck tonight?

Tonight on Press Your Luck, three contestants who had returned home empty-handed last time due to Whammy returned to take big risks again on the big board. In round 1, players were asked questions about Tic-Tac-Toe games, New Year's resolutions and BTS to earn spins.

Sandy and Mark won 2 spins each while FaLawna won 6 spins in total.

By the end of the round, Sandy won $1760 and thanks to FaLawna's 3 passing spins, Mark won $14,750. Meanwhile, FaLawna used only three of her spins to win $10,399. Mark hit the big bucks twice and FaLawna won the big buck once.

In round two, the players were asked questions about cellphones, déjà-vu, Selena Gomez and Canada's NFL teams. Sandy won 4 spins, while Mark and FaLawna won 5 spins each.

By the end of the second round, Mark hit 4 whammies ending the game at 0 Won Money and Sandy won $4,750. FaLawna won the $5499 prize money and got the chance to win a million dollars in the bonus round.

The episode description reads:

"Three of our favorite former contestants return to Press Your Luck in an attempt to redeem themselves after falling to the WHAMMY. Banks is joined by contestants Sandy Chesnut (hometown: San Ramone, California), FaLawna Barton (hometown: Augusta, Georgia) and Mark Tshuma (hometown: Dallas, Texas)."

FaLawna crossed the first round with no major incidents in the bonus round. She was suppported by her mother and friend in the show. The star won big bucks once and an electric surfboard worth $5000. She won $29,485 in total in Round 1.

FaLawna said that she worked hard in church for women trapped in s*x trafficking and wanted to open her own freedom center for the ladies. In the second round, FaLawna lost almost $28,000 because of a Whammy but quickly got up from the defeat winning $3,030.

She decided to press her luck and go for the third and fourth round, where she won $40,585. She played Big Bucks Bonanza.

More about Press Your Luck

Reviving the old 1980's magic, Press Your Luck is a popular returning game show. It features three contestants pressing their luck by spinning a big board and winning cash and other prizes, including vacations. Players must earn the number of spins on the board by giving general answers.

The contestants should beware because hitting on a fictional character named Whammy on the board will take away their entire won money and prizes. Season 4 of the show is hosted by Elizabeth Banks and produced by Fremantle, Jennifer Mullin and John Quinn.

The show airs on ABC every Thursday at 9 pm ET.

