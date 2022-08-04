Who are all participating in Press Your Luck Season 4 Episode 4? Contestants, release date and more details explored

Episode 4 of Press Your Luck Season 4 will air at 8 PM ET/PT on August 4, 2022, on ABC. In the upcoming episode, viewers will meet three new contestants playing to win the million dollar cash prize.

One contestant from Wisconsin and two contestants from California will try their luck in the upcoming episode of the primetime unscripted show. Season 4 debuted on July 7 with host Elizabeth Banks and “features contestants squaring off to answer questions in a game of wits, strategy, and high stakes.”

Meet the contestants of Press Your Luck Episode 4

The upcoming episode of Press Your Luck will air on Thursday. The description of episode 4, titled Oh Mylanta!, reads:

“Host Elizabeth Banks knows the WHAMMY is up to his old tricks and is keeping the energy up as our contestants vie for the big bucks.”

The three contestants who will play in the next episode are:

Clifford Amundson - hometown: Onalaska, Wisconsin Cecily Odiari - hometown: San Jose, California Angela Belden - hometown: West Hills, California

In the game show of big wins and high stakes, contestants have to avoid the animated character Whammy who steals all their earnings and sends them home with zero balance. Players have to be vigilant while hitting the button to avoid Whammy and move to the next round.

In episode 4, the three players will begin the game by answering simple questions to earn spins on the Big Board. After which, players will spin to win cash and prizes, while avoiding Whammy throughout the process.

Contestants who encounter Whammy and are left with zero balance will be sent home while the winning contestant will then move to the Bonus Round.

The 1980s game show ran for three seasons on CBS before it was canceled in 1986. The show is filmed on the Television City lot in Studio 46.

The 48-year-old actress Banks, who has been a fan of the show since she was a kid, has now become a fan-favorite host due to her work on the show. Reminiscing about how hosting the show for the first time impacted her, she told ET:

"I remember my very first show I went home afterward. I was in the shower. My husband came in and said, 'How's the show?' And I said, 'Honey ...' And I really started crying in the shower after my first show because I couldn't believe I was on stage, and at one point one of the contestants, I was wiping tears from their eyes because they were so emotional. And I was so emotional. I just thought, this is such an amazing time. I get to change people's lives on this show."

Quick recap of Press Your Luck Season 4 Episode 3

In the previous episode of Press Your Luck, which aired on July 28, contestants from San Francisco, Chicago and Cleveland competed on the show.

One of the players, Chicago resident Zachary Flax, could have become a millionaire on the show as he had secured a total of over $420K before facing the Whammy that brought his total down to $0. He went home with a mere $27,750 in his bank account after losing everything to the animated character.

San Francisco resident Richard Sanchez and and Cleveland resident Michaela Penn faced the Whammy in the early rounds and were eliminated from the show.

Tune in on Thursday on ABC to watch the fourth episode of Press Your Luck. Viewers can stream the series on FuboTV.

