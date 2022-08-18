What time will Press Your Luck Season 4 Episode 6 air on ABC? Three returnees, release date and more

Press Your Luck Season 4 Episode 6 will air on on Thursday, August 18. The upcoming episode will keep viewers on the edge of their seats as three players will return to the game show to redeem themselves after Whammy sent them back empty-handed.

Players from California, Georgia, and Texas will get one more chance on Press Your Luck to earn a hefty amount on the show. Host Elizabeth Banks will present the exciting episode.

All about Press Your Luck Season 4 Episode 6

Episode 6 of Press Your Luck will air on ABC at 8 pm ET. The description of the latest episode, titled REDEMPTION!?, reads:

"Three of our favorite former contestants return to Press Your Luck in an attempt to redeem themselves after falling to the WHAMMY."

The three players who will return to take revenge from Whammies and win cash and prizes are:

Sandy Chesnut – hometown- San Ramone, California FaLawna Barton – hometown - Augusta, Georgia Mark Tshuma – hometown- Dallas, Texas

All the three contestants have played in the previous episodes of the game show, and they all “know a little something about big risks.” The trio “faced off against the Whammy and went home empty-handed.”

One of the contestants, Sandy, won $45,750 with her “lucky hand” until the final spin. On the last spin, Sandy was taken down by Whammy, who left her with zero balance.

Now, she and two other players are back on the show to try their luck again. Sandy has “relived that spin over and over” and “couldn’t be happier” for this “once-in-a-lifetime experience” that the show has given her.

In the upcoming episode, the three players will play their best to defeat the Whammies. Like the previous episodes, the three players will answer a simple question individually to win the spin on the Big Board. They will have to protect themselves from the Whammies to win cash and other prizes. If not, then the Whammies will again leave them with zero balance.

Only players who successfully ditch the animated character will make it to the Bonus Round, while others will be eliminated. However, even in the Bonus Round, the final player has to protect themselves from Whammy.

Quick recap of Press Your Luck Season 4 Episode 5

This is not the first episode where an old player has returned to the show to take revenge from the Whammy. In episode 5, Alpharetta, Georgia resident Russ Stebick tried his luck again on the show after playing the reality game show back in 1985, when Peter Tomarken was the show's host.

Russ won his first game in his initial attempt, but Whammies got him "on the second one." However, he "won about $9000 in cash and prizes." In the previous episode, Russ hit a whammy and lost the $3,750 prize money in round one. While the other two players, Brooklyn and Julio, won $4,750 each.

In round 2, Russ and Julio earned five spins, while Brooklyn got only one spin. Russ earned $24,229 while Brooklyn won $16,250, but Julio lost all his money due to Whammy.

After several on-and-off wins, Julio was eliminated by the end of the show after being hit by the Whammy for the fourth time.

Tune in on ABC on Thursday to watch the next episode of Press Your Luck.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das