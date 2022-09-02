"That’s a first!": Press Your Luck fans get emotional as Freddie's competitors stay back to support him in bonus round

Tonight on Press Your Luck, San Diego-based Freddie Walton appeared on the show. He won $67,345 in the final round and proceeded to the show's bonus round. During the course of the show, he said that his family was spread all over the country and could not come on the show to cheer him on.

That was when his opponents Jake Marshall and Rita Bohl volunteered to cheer him on. Host Elizabeth Banks praised their decision and called them Freddie's 'Press Your Luck' family. Freddie failed to win anything in the bonus round and only took his Round 2 win home.

Fans were impressed by Jake and Rita's decision

Chris @SensesFate Freddie’s competitors are now here to support him, that’s a first! #PressYourLuck Freddie’s competitors are now here to support him, that’s a first! #PressYourLuck

AarionF @AarionF Rita & Jake stayed to support Freddie #PressYourLuck Rita & Jake stayed to support Freddie #PressYourLuck

Press Your Luck fans praise Jake and Rita for supporting Freddie

Press Your Luck fans took to Twitter to support Freddie and praised his competitors for backing him when he did not have any family to support him.

‏ً @boldofswift



#PressYourLuck Awwww. They stayed to support him because his family couldn’t make it!! My heart! How sweet! 🥹 Awwww. They stayed to support him because his family couldn’t make it!! My heart! How sweet! 🥹#PressYourLuck

Corey @04JeepGrl Awe poor Freddie. You got family here. I'll root for you! #pressyourluck Awe poor Freddie. You got family here. I'll root for you! #pressyourluck

Judson @JudsonK17 The family that defeats the Whammy together stays together #PressYourLuck The family that defeats the Whammy together stays together #PressYourLuck

Samantha Tamayo 🌻 @samanthalynn913 This Press Your Luck contestant's family was unable to come support him. So he got the two contestants he competed with to show his support. #PressYourLuck This Press Your Luck contestant's family was unable to come support him. So he got the two contestants he competed with to show his support. #PressYourLuck

Judson @JudsonK17 Awwwwww Freddie doesn't have his family there but he does have Rita and Jake. #PressYourLuck Awwwwww Freddie doesn't have his family there but he does have Rita and Jake. #PressYourLuck

Ultimate23Dragon @Ultimat23Dragon



So his 2 opponents stayed to support him.



That is so cool! In the #PressYourLuck bonus round tonight the winning player was unable to have any friends or relatives come for support in the case he won.So his 2 opponents stayed to support him.That is so cool! In the #PressYourLuck bonus round tonight the winning player was unable to have any friends or relatives come for support in the case he won.So his 2 opponents stayed to support him.That is so cool! 😊

What happened on Press Your Luck tonight?

Tonight on Press Your Luck, three contestants joined host Elizabeth Banks. They were:

Jake Marshall: A pilot instructor

Freddie Walton: A musician

Rita Bohl: A retired teacher

In the first round, host Elizabeth asked questions about the alphabet W, Better Work and stuffed animals. Freddie won 7 spins in total. Jake got 2 while Rita only won 1 spin. Rita lost 1 spin and hit a whammy. Freddie lost $1750 to Whammy but was able to earn $8975.

He passed his 2 spins to Jake which helped him win $4465 along with the $4500 he had won earlier with his 2 spins. Jake was in the lead by $200 at the end of the round.

In the second round, the contestants answered questions about static electricity, bands, passwords, and the new $20 bill to win spins. Freddie got a total of 5 spins. Rita won 7 while Jake won 4 spins.

Rita wanted to win a Lexus car and kept on spinning but only got $24,499. She gave her 3 spins to Jake. Freddiedoubled his money, reaching $38,450. He passed 3 spins to Rita. Rita unfortunately hit a Whammy which took away her $28,999. She used her later spins to get $7,750. Jake hit the big bucks and won a bodyguard for a month.

He gave Freddie 4 spins. He won a Swiss Alps train trip and a soft serve T-shirt. His total came up to $67,345 which gave him the lead, making him reach the bonus round.

The episode description reads,

"Host Elizabeth Banks witnesses true sportsmanship in the heat of competition while keeping away from the WHAMMY. Banks is joined by contestants Jake Marshall (hometown: Loveland, Colorado), Freddie Walton (hometown: San Diego, California) and Rita Bohl (hometown: Ione, California)."

In the bonus round, Freddie was given blocks of Old Navy merchandise and Family Fitness membership. He won the membership and $28,959 in the first bonus round.

He was given the option of winning a car in round 2 because he had never owned a car. He won a lego collection in the game, making his total, $49,577. His round 3 personalized gift was his own music studio at home. He took Jake's advice and played the round.

Freddie further won a riding mower and $60,626. In Round 4, Freddie was enticed by a RV but eventually lost $71,626 to a Whammy.

Press Your Luck airs every Thursday on ABC at 8 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das