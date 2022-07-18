"Out of line but completely correct": Roger Waters claims he is far more important than The Weeknd or Drake, leaves the internet divided

English singer and songwriter Roger Waters is seemingly upset. The Pink Floyd co-founder has called out the Canadian media and critics for not reviewing his live concerts, but focussing on Drake and The Weekend. Roger Waters, who is currently on his This Is Not A Drill tour, in a recent interview has emphasized that he is “far, far, far more important than any of them will ever be.”

In an interview with The Globe and Mail, Waters asked why his recent Canadian shows were not reviewed. When told that his concert was not the biggest act that night, and The Weeknd was also scheduled to perform on the same night, Waters said:

“But the Weeknd was cancelled. And my show was for two nights.I have no idea what or who the Weeknd is, because I don’t listen to much music. People have told me he’s a big act. Well, good luck to him. I’ve got nothing against him. Would it not have been possible to review his show one night and my show another night?”

He further said:

“I’m not trying to make a personal attack. I’m just saying it seemed odd. And, by the way, with all due respect to the Weeknd or Drake or any of them, I am far, far, far more important than any of them will ever be, however many billions of streams they’ve got. There is stuff going on here that is fundamentally important to all of our lives.”

His comments sparked a debate on social media, with many agreeing with the musician.

A press release for "This Is Not a Drill" describes the tour as a “stunning indictment of the corporate dystopia in which we all struggle to survive, and a call to action to LOVE, PROTECT and SHARE our precious and precarious planet home.”

Netizens divided over Roger Waters comments on Drake and The Weeknd

Roger Waters’ comment on Drake and The Weeknd has left netizens divided. While some Roger Waters fans have agreed with his statement, calling him the GOAT, which is short for Greatest Of All Time in internet slang, they did not agree with the way he put down Drake and The Weeknd. Meanwhile, Drake and The Weeknd fans sided with the singers, noting that their music is more relevant now. Some even pointed out Roger Waters' fragile ego had been hurt.

Serf Spot @SerfSpot @RollingStone Not a huge Pink Floyd fan but yeah, he’s right. This is the deal of this era in arts: it’s hard to be original because there is no real staying power for experimental artists. Drake isn’t a experimental artist. Pink Floyd is. There is no room for anything but commercial music now @RollingStone Not a huge Pink Floyd fan but yeah, he’s right. This is the deal of this era in arts: it’s hard to be original because there is no real staying power for experimental artists. Drake isn’t a experimental artist. Pink Floyd is. There is no room for anything but commercial music now

TGMoody @The_TomMoody @RollingStone Of course this is true, have Drake or the Weeknd innovated in music at all? There’re obviously talented but their music is nothing new as far as I can see. @RollingStone Of course this is true, have Drake or the Weeknd innovated in music at all? There’re obviously talented but their music is nothing new as far as I can see.

HeyHeyPaula @smARTypants_fr @RollingStone Pink Floyd is one of my favorite 70's rock bands, but duuuuude. He needs a slice of humble pie. @RollingStone Pink Floyd is one of my favorite 70's rock bands, but duuuuude. He needs a slice of humble pie.

Amy @Amyjj11 I love Roger Waters and his arrogant for good reason self. I love Roger Waters and his arrogant for good reason self. https://t.co/gppWeuaBrk

Why was The Weeknd’s show moved to the same day as Roger Waters’ concert?

The Weeknd was scheduled to kick off his After Hours Till Dawn tour in Toronto on July 8. However, the show was postponed after a widespread network outage at Rogers Communications, which paused mobile and internet access across Canada.

In a statement, The Weeknd said:

“I’m crushed & heartbroken. Been at the venue all day but it’s out of our hands because of the Rogers outage. Operations and safety are compromised and I tried my absolute best. This one hurts the most, and we will make this show happen, but unfortunately not tonight. I know how long you’ve been waiting and how hard a lot of you worked to make it to the show and experience this special moment with me.I can’t wait to see you all.”

Shortly after The Weeknd’s Toronto show was postponed, a picture of a 6-year-old fan, Phoenix Prince, who was dressed up like The Weeknd in the Blinding Lights video went viral. The kid was seen breaking down outside the venue. The singer kicked off his tour in Philadelphia on July 14, and flew Phoenix and his father Blake Prince to the show. The Weeknd took pictures with his little fan and also signed his suit.

