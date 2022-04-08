Pink Floyd releases new song after 28 years for Ukraine

English rock band Pink Floyd has released a new single, Hey, Hey Rise Up! after nearly three decades in support of Ukraine. The song features Andriy Khlyvnyuk from one of the most famous bands in Ukraine - Boombox. The new single samples an Instagram video of Khlyvnyuk singing the Ukrainian anthem Oh, the Red Viburnum in the Meadow in Kyiv earlier this year.

Pink Floyd band members David Gilmour and Nick Mason have also released a music video created by Mat Whitecross. The proceeds from the song and the video will benefit the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund.

Hey, Hey Rise Up is Pink Floyd's first song released in 14 years

The single from Pink Floyd is the first original song from the band since 1994’s The Division Bell. The band released an album called The Endless River in 2014, but it was based mostly on material originally recorded for The Division Bell.

In a press release, band leader David Gilmour said he had been moved by Khlyvnyuk's video. Gilmour said that he was able to speak with Khlyvnyuk from his hospital bed in Kyiv, where the singer was recovering after being hit by shrapnel in a mortar attack.

Gilmour said:

"It was a powerful moment that made me want to put it to music. I played him a little bit of the song down the phone line and he gave me his blessing. We both hope to do something together in person in the future."

Gilmour and Mason recorded Hey, Hey Rise Up! on Wednesday, March 30. They were joined by bassist Guy Pratt and keyboardist Nitin Sawhney in the studio.

Pink Floyd pull music from Russian and Belarusian music platforms

Last month, the band pulled their songs from Russian and Belarusian streaming and music platforms in solidarity with Ukraine. Gilmour pulled his solo catalog as well.

In a statement about the new song, Gilmour said:

“I hope it will receive wide support and publicity. We want to raise funds for humanitarian charities, and raise morale. We want to express our support for Ukraine and in that way, show that most of the world thinks that it is totally wrong for a superpower to invade the independent democratic country that Ukraine has become.”

Former band member Roger Waters is not featured on Hey, Hey Rise Up! However, he has also expressed support for Ukraine in the past.

Edited by R. Elahi