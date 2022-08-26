"Wise decision": Press Your Luck fans praise Janet for walking away with $307,961

Tonight on Press Your Luck, Janet Jacquier won $73,622 after the first two rounds, and she progressed to the bonus round, despite winning no spins in the first one. In round 1, Janet was given two personalized gifts, including soccer season game tickets and a dragon boat. She won $25,813 in the first round, including the tickets and a grandfather's clock worth $7,025.

Janet won the dragon boat in the second round and a total prize money of $ 82,563. In the third round, she won a personalized gift of touring Italy worth more than $95,000, totaling her bonus prize money to $2,34,339.

Host Elizabeth Banks tried to convince Janet to stay for the fourth round by increasing the amount to $75,000 and offering her a personalized house, but Janet did not want to lose out on the vacation and quit the game right then.

Press Your Luck fans praised Janet for her incredible performance and appreciated her quitting at the right time with some cash and other prizes.

Press Your Luck fans congratulate Janet on her huge win

Press Your Luck fans praised Janet for quitting the show and not being greedy. They also congratulated her for winning cash and prizes worth $307,961.

Chris @SensesFate She made the smart decision by walking away, unlike that other contestant who risked it and lost it all. #PressYourLuck

YoshiAngemon @YoshiAngemon I think Janet made the right choice to stop. The show's about over, anyway. #PressYourLuck

Marcus Yates @ChillGamerMac



Janet basically got all her personal prizes besides that. Just get a paint job on the car.



308k win!



Marcus Yates @ChillGamerMac

Janet basically got all her personal prizes besides that. Just get a paint job on the car.

308k win!

#PressYourLuck And Janet is done! The tiny house was not enough to entice her.

❤Maleah❤ @ButeraApplePie @TVPressYourLuck 🏾 Amazing game! So happy for Janet! See y'all next Thursday #PressYourLuck

What happened on Press Your Luck tonight?

Tonight on Press Your Luck, three contestants on the show were:

Arnetta Villela-Smith: 40-year-old college professor from Louis, Missouri, who has been married for five years and recently had her first 'pandemic' child

Billy Duncan: A 26-year-old family man from Bakersfield, California, who works as a front desk receptionist and has two children

Janet Jacquier: A 33-year-old student development counselor from Seal Beach, California, who lives in the freshman dorm

In the first round, the contestants were asked questions about Snow White, their favorite potato chips flavor, and basketball players. No one earned any spin on the first question, and no one could guess which basketball player's first name was Earvin.

Janet won no spins. Billy achieved one win, while Arnetta won four spins for the round. After Arnetta gave her one spin to Billy, she won a total of $6,508. Billy also won $1875 with his two spins.

In the second round, the players were asked questions about air quotations, ham slicing techniques, National Ugly Sweater Day, and Modern Family actresses. No one knew the answers about ham slicing. Thus, all three of the players won 6 spins each.

Janet took the lead in the second round and earned an extra spin after winning a car worth more than $40,000. She earned $56,277 before passing down her four remaining spins to Arnetta. She also had to pick up Billy's three spins and won a yacht with them, totaling her money up to $73,622.

Billy won $10,000, and Arnetta lost all her money twice because of Whammies but was still able to come second in the show by earning $21,750.

The episode description reads,

"The WHAMMY can really throw a wrench on winning big money, but host Elizabeth Banks knows big comebacks can happen. Banks is joined by contestants Billy Duncan (hometown: Bakersfield, California), Janet Jacquier (hometown: Seal Beach, California) and Arnetta Villela-Smith (hometown: St. Louis, Missouri)."

Janet reached the bonus round.

Press Your Luck airs on ABC every Thursday at 8 PM ET.

