Hilarious Trisha Paytas memes take over Twitter amid news of Queen Elizabeth's health concerns

Twitter is back to being hilarious as YouTuber Trisha Paytas memes trend while news of Queen Elizabeth's health concerns become a topic of discussion on the app.

Although the two personalities have no connection with each other, users on Twitter are jokingly claiming that Queen Elizabeth may reincarnate as Paytas' baby. Trisha Paytas recently made an announcement that they are on their way to give birth.

chris @tophlo Pop Crave @PopCrave Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision after doctors became concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace announces. Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision after doctors became concerned for her health, Buckingham Palace announces. https://t.co/1dl2VNLDTZ and trisha paytas is 1 cm dilated… the prophecy is being fulfilled twitter.com/popcrave/statu… and trisha paytas is 1 cm dilated… the prophecy is being fulfilled twitter.com/popcrave/statu…

Taking to Twitter, netizens posted hilarious memes with no seriousness to them. For those who do not know, Paytas announced their pregnancy with husband Moses Hacmon in February.

Trisha Paytas took to Twitter to note that they have dilated one cm.

Trisha Paytas @trishapaytas 1 cm dilated! Woo hoo! 1 cm dilated! Woo hoo!

Paytas' tweet began receiving great attention after the Buckingham Palace announced Queen Elizabeth II's critical health condition. Their statement read:

"Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision."

The statement further added that the Queen "remains comfortable."

Netizens meme it out as Trisha Paytas announces preparing for labor

Social media users have can barely stop themselves from making harmless jokes about Trisha Paytas and Queen Elizabeth II. Some netizens are convinced that the latter might reincarnate as the YouTuber's baby following the royal family's statement about her health.

matt @mattxiv is her majesty about to be reincarnated as trisha paytas’ child is her majesty about to be reincarnated as trisha paytas’ child https://t.co/p5MQ7FckYH

angie 🏴‍☠️🧛🏼‍♀️ kraken era @vloggertaika you’re laughing. queen elizabeth is about to be reincarnated as trisha paytas’ baby and you’re laughing. you’re laughing. queen elizabeth is about to be reincarnated as trisha paytas’ baby and you’re laughing.

gods favourite emo @yasminesummanx I can’t believe I’m writing this but Trisha Paytas is 1cm dilated and soon to go into labour.



The Queen of England has also been moved to balmoral due to health concerns, surrounded by her family.



We live in a timeline where The Queen could reincarnate as Trisha Paytas’ baby. I can’t believe I’m writing this but Trisha Paytas is 1cm dilated and soon to go into labour.The Queen of England has also been moved to balmoral due to health concerns, surrounded by her family. We live in a timeline where The Queen could reincarnate as Trisha Paytas’ baby.

Kat Tenbarge @kattenbarge Queen Elizabeth might be reincarnated as Trisha Paytas’ baby Queen Elizabeth might be reincarnated as Trisha Paytas’ baby

fraser 🦦 @iNabber69 the horrifying realization that the queen is going to be reincarnated as trisha paytas' baby the horrifying realization that the queen is going to be reincarnated as trisha paytas' baby

steph @steph0sims what if the queen is reincarnated as trisha paytas’s baby what if the queen is reincarnated as trisha paytas’s baby

emily @ItsEmmyGarcia Trisha Paytas @trishapaytas 1 cm dilated! Woo hoo! 1 cm dilated! Woo hoo! no way queen elizabeth actually gets reincarnated as trisha paytas’ baby no WAY twitter.com/trishapaytas/s… no way queen elizabeth actually gets reincarnated as trisha paytas’ baby no WAY twitter.com/trishapaytas/s…

audrey @blyresident Queen Elizabeth calculating the exact time of death to reincarnate as trisha paytas’s child Queen Elizabeth calculating the exact time of death to reincarnate as trisha paytas’s child https://t.co/RqTZfGB00b

nisa⋆ ⭑ @CUZIATTRACTIT the way we all joked about queen elizabeth being reincarnated as trisha paytas baby but then today the queens health declining and trisha in labor on the same day!! WHAT THE HELL YALL the way we all joked about queen elizabeth being reincarnated as trisha paytas baby but then today the queens health declining and trisha in labor on the same day!! WHAT THE HELL YALL https://t.co/nPkpXyu2rq

More on Trisha Paytas' pregnancy

In 2016, YouTuber Trisha Paytas noted that they couldn’t “really have kids” due to a pelvic inflammatory disease.

In the Frenemies podcast, Paytas mentioned the issues they faced with "damaged" ovaries and cysts and added:

“I still have my uterus, but my periods are just not really regular. Sometimes I don’t have [a] period at all for a long period of time, and sometimes I have them every other week. With my PID, the chances of ever having children are basically zero. I’ll just tell you guys now, I know that it’s not in the cards for me."

In one of their previous tweets, Paytas also got emotional as they noted:

"If God has blessed u with the ability to carry a child, consider yourself oh so very lucky. Infertility is something I wouldn’t wish on anyone. [sic]"

However, in February this year, their husband Moses Hacmon took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of the couple with their ultrasound results. Since then, fans have been interested to know when Paytas will be giving birth.

Fans have been wishing them healthy labor through tweets and posts. While asking them to stay strong and think positive, some fans noted:

Sadie 🏴‍☠️ @SadieAnneVanity @trishapaytas May your delivery and labor go smoothly. And a happy healthy baby into this world. @trishapaytas May your delivery and labor go smoothly. And a happy healthy baby into this world.

Brief update on Queen Elizabeth's health concerns

The most talked-about news of the day was Buckingham Palace's statement on Queen Elizabeth's health. Several media outlets also reported that her immediate family had flown to Balmoral to stay beside her. This included the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

This sparked debates on Twitter about her health and wellbeing. Some fans have also been paying tributes and penning tweets about her life and legacy.

shittufowora @ThisFowora



Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II

#QueenElizabeth 7 Decades, 15 Prime Ministers. 1 Queen.Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II 7 Decades, 15 Prime Ministers. 1 Queen. Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II #QueenElizabeth https://t.co/oshztAYzr5

C 🌹 @chtyyohighness



Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II saw it all. She is unforgettable, a living history.



#QueenElizabeth 70 years. 15 Prime Ministers. 13 American Presidents. Cold War. Fall of the Berlin Wall. World War II. The longest serving Monarch in History. And 1 Queen.Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II saw it all. She is unforgettable, a living history. #QueenElizabeth II 70 years. 15 Prime Ministers. 13 American Presidents. Cold War. Fall of the Berlin Wall. World War II. The longest serving Monarch in History. And 1 Queen.Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II saw it all. She is unforgettable, a living history.#QueenElizabeth #QueenElizabethII https://t.co/Q1WBKAsqQC

No new updates regarding Queen Elizabeth II's health condition were reported at the time of writing this article.

Get to know more about your favorite TikTok creators, check out SK TikTok Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Madhur Dave