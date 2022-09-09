Hilarious Trisha Paytas memes take over Twitter amid news of Queen Elizabeth's health concerns

Twitter is back to being hilarious as YouTuber Trisha Paytas memes trend while news of Queen Elizabeth's health concerns become a topic of discussion on the app.
Although the two personalities have no connection with each other, users on Twitter are jokingly claiming that Queen Elizabeth may reincarnate as Paytas' baby. Trisha Paytas recently made an announcement that they are on their way to give birth.
Taking to Twitter, netizens posted hilarious memes with no seriousness to them. For those who do not know, Paytas announced their pregnancy with husband Moses Hacmon in February.
Trisha Paytas took to Twitter to note that they have dilated one cm.
Paytas' tweet began receiving great attention after the Buckingham Palace announced Queen Elizabeth II's critical health condition. Their statement read:
"Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision."
The statement further added that the Queen "remains comfortable."
Netizens meme it out as Trisha Paytas announces preparing for labor
Social media users have can barely stop themselves from making harmless jokes about Trisha Paytas and Queen Elizabeth II. Some netizens are convinced that the latter might reincarnate as the YouTuber's baby following the royal family's statement about her health.
More on Trisha Paytas' pregnancy
In 2016, YouTuber Trisha Paytas noted that they couldn’t “really have kids” due to a pelvic inflammatory disease.
In the Frenemies podcast, Paytas mentioned the issues they faced with "damaged" ovaries and cysts and added:
“I still have my uterus, but my periods are just not really regular. Sometimes I don’t have [a] period at all for a long period of time, and sometimes I have them every other week. With my PID, the chances of ever having children are basically zero. I’ll just tell you guys now, I know that it’s not in the cards for me."
In one of their previous tweets, Paytas also got emotional as they noted:
"If God has blessed u with the ability to carry a child, consider yourself oh so very lucky. Infertility is something I wouldn’t wish on anyone. [sic]"
However, in February this year, their husband Moses Hacmon took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of the couple with their ultrasound results. Since then, fans have been interested to know when Paytas will be giving birth.
Fans have been wishing them healthy labor through tweets and posts. While asking them to stay strong and think positive, some fans noted:
Brief update on Queen Elizabeth's health concerns
The most talked-about news of the day was Buckingham Palace's statement on Queen Elizabeth's health. Several media outlets also reported that her immediate family had flown to Balmoral to stay beside her. This included the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
This sparked debates on Twitter about her health and wellbeing. Some fans have also been paying tributes and penning tweets about her life and legacy.
No new updates regarding Queen Elizabeth II's health condition were reported at the time of writing this article.
