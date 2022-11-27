The Great Christmas Light Fight 2022 season 10: Everything we know so far about the ABC show

After nine successful seasons, The Great Christmas Light Fight is all set to return with season 10 on ABC. The hit decoration competition series will premiere with back-to-back episodes across the first week of the Christmas season. The show received a tenth-season renewal on October 28, 2021.

In the new season, viewers can expect to see bigger and brighter light displays as four families take the help of modern technology to set their homes apart.

Season 10 of The Great Christmas Light Fight will premiere on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.

Winner of The Great Christmas Light Fight will receive $50,000

The Great Christmas Light Fight will air three episodes in the show's tenth season. Each episode will be two hours long, with four families participating in each episode of the show.

In episode 1, the Hellewell family in Newark, California will create an incredible interactive display that will make people of all ages feel like little kids with their “custom-made inflatables, a giant playable piano and more.”

The Pratt family in Scottsdale, Arizona, will showcase their sweet-themed display with the “first-ever motorized amusement park ride taking guests through Lollipop Lane, Peppermint Place and Marshmallow Way.”

Meanwhile, the Maan family in Manteca, California will put on a dazzling and awe-inspiring light show, “combining traditional Christmas with the Indian Diwali Festival of Lights, featuring over 50,000 pixels in their display,” as per the synopsis of the episode.

Finally, the Lunsford family in Bowman, Georgia will carry on their family tradition of “building a stunning light display on their 90-acre farm, which has been in the family since the 1700s.”

In episode 2, the Henderson family in San Luis Obispo, California, will create a "display with elements from festive cutouts to a four-hole mini-golf course."

The Allison family in Havana, Florida, will transform their four-acre property into an elegant light show with a quarter-million lights that are brought to life through music.

The Pazzini family in Florham Park, New Jersey, will put on a vibrant display with inspiration from around the "globe, featuring the Eiffel Tower, a Japanese koi pond, an Indian elephant and so much more," as per the synopsis of the episode.

The Watkins family in Las Vegas will transform the inside and outside of their home into the ultimate Christmas fantasy land with "individually themed rooms and a whimsical stairway."

The presentation will be judged based on three criteria - use of light, overall design and holiday spirit.

Lifestyle expert Carter Oosterhouse and famed interior designer Taniya Nayak will judge the new installment of the 'lit' series and declare the winner of America’s brightest houses. The winner of the competition will win $50,000 prize and the coveted Light Fight Trophy.

Carter Oosterhouse will host The Great Christmas Light Fight season 10

Born in Traverse City, Michigan, Carter Oosterhouse is a former model. He is also a carpenter-turned-TV host. He has appeared on many popular television series ranging from Million Dollar Rooms, Celebrity Motor Homes, Trading Spaces and Red Hot & Green. Most recently, Carter played host to FYI’s Rowhouse Showdown. He will now host The Great Christmas Light Fight.

Meanwhile, Taniya Nayak is one of the nation's foremost interior designers. She is a design expert member on HGTV and Food Network. She owns a Boston-based interior design firm, Taniya Nayak Design, Inc. Taniya has been part of several home improvement shows like Destination Design and Restaurant: Impossible.

The Great Christmas Light Fight is produced by Fremantle. Max Swedlow, Brady Connell, and Felicia Aaron White are executive producers for the series.

The Great Christmas Light Fight has also been confirmed for season 11 and will premiere in late 2023. Tune in on ABC to watch the new season of The Great Christmas Light Fight. New episodes can also be streamed the following day on Hulu.

