What time will Bachelor in Paradise season 8 episode 16 air on ABC? Details explored about finale part 2

ABC will air the new episode of Bachelor in Paradise season 8 on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 8 pm ET. Tonight’s episode will mark the show’s finale, featuring the couples of the reality shows.

The finale promises to be full of confessions and intense moments between the couple. The synopsis of the episode reads:

“It’s a night full of shocking confessions, surprises and special guests, as the cast reunites for the first time since Paradise to rehash this season’s most dramatic moments.

“After addressing the controversies of split week and the most tumultuous love triangles on the beach, Jesse Palmer provides a look back at the remaining couples’ final days in Paradise. Will their journeys end in engagement or heartbreak? And where do they stand today? All will be revealed on the season finale.”

Cast reunites in part two finale of Bachelor in Paradise

Bachelor in Paradise @BachParadise Don't miss the It's all come down to this.Don't miss the #BachelorInParadise Finale tonight at 8/7c on ABC & Stream on Hulu. It's all come down to this. 🌹💍 Don't miss the #BachelorInParadise Finale tonight at 8/7c on ABC & Stream on Hulu. https://t.co/D4wlIUzKVK

Part one of the Bachelor in Paradise season 8 finale showed the remaining couples having difficult conversations about the future. While some called it quits and headed home, others decided to take their relationship to the next level, heading to Fantasy Suites.

Part two of the finale will now give updates on which Paradise couples are still together and who have parted ways. Viewers will also get to see engagements and a potential wedding.

For the dramatic part, part two will also showcase the Paradise Reunion, during which contestants from the season will reunite and hash things out on stage, settling scores once and for all.

The future of many couples, including Aaron and Genevieve; Florence and Justin; Shanae and Joey; Logan and Kate; and Tyler and Brittany, will be discussed at the reunion.

In a preview clip of Bachelor in Paradise, host Jesse Palmer was seen talking about “one of the most intense and unpredictable love triangles of the entire summer,” Justin-Eliza-Rodney.

When Rodney was asked if he “encouraged” Eliza to go on a date with Justin, he clarified his stand, saying:

"Specifically, what I said to her is, if you 100% don't know that its me, you should go on the date. Because I didn't wanna to be a hypocrite. A week before that, I was dating Lace. I didn't want to be toxic or controlling 'cause that's not me, that's not my nature.”

Bachelor in Paradise @BachParadise ‍ . Don't miss the This reunion is about to be 🤯. Don't miss the #BachelorInParadise Two-Night Finale Event starting Monday at 8/7c on ABC! This reunion is about to be 🤯😵‍💫😱. Don't miss the #BachelorInParadise Two-Night Finale Event starting Monday at 8/7c on ABC! https://t.co/P2jMja81lg

Eliza then mentions that she felt that she and Rodney “were so good” and just wanted the latter to ask her “not to go on the date with Justin.” Rodney immediately replies that he did ask her the same and if that was not enough.

Jesse then interrupts and says it was an emotional week as Eliza “had to pick between the two incredible guys.” The preview clip ends with Jesse asking an emotional Eliza if she still has feelings for Rodney.

Meanwhile, The Bachelor’s Teddi Wright might not be present at the After the Final Rose special. On the show, Teddi received a rose from Andrew Spencer at the first Rose Ceremony. However, she later told Andrew that she didn’t feel a strong connection with him and quit Bachelor in Paradise in week two.

Bachelor in Paradise @BachParadise Tonight, it's a #BachelorInParadise finale you do not want to miss. Watch at 8/7c on ABC & Stream on Hulu. Tonight, it's a #BachelorInParadise finale you do not want to miss. Watch at 8/7c on ABC & Stream on Hulu. https://t.co/1RgYuJNJlT

Tuesday’s episode will mark the end of Bachelor in Paradise, which was filmed at the Playa Escondida Resort in Sayulita, Mexico.

Tune in to ABC on Tuesday, November 22, to watch the grand finale of Bachelor in Paradise and find out which couple broke up and which couples are together after the show.

Poll : 0 votes