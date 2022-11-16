"Logan deserves better": Fans slam former Bachelorettes Gabby and Rachel talking ill of Logan to Kate on Bachelor in Paradise

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The two-hour episode documented a lot of drama as popular Bachelor Nation alums entered the beach to give the cast members some advice or warnings, possibly jeopardizing a few strong relationships. Viewers witnessed high emotions throughout the course of the episode.

Episode 14 of Bachelor in Paradise witnessed former Bachelorettes Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia enter the beach and share their advice about some of their former suitors, especially Logan. They had quite the advice for the suitor, considering he had changed his mind from dating Rachel to Gabby on their season.

Fans. however, didn't like all the bad things they had to say about Logan to his current connection Kate. One tweeted:

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Engagements are right around the corner in Paradise, but just as the seemingly stable remaining couples are feeling the romance, a series of surprise visits shake things up on the beach."

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs also made their appearance "to share an exciting announcement – the beach is getting its first-ever Sadie Hawkins dance!" How will it all pan out? Only time will tell.

Gabby and Rachel appear on Bachelor in Paradise

On tonight's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, former Bachelorettes Gabby and Rachel entered the beach to give some advice to the existing cast members on their relationship, considering many former suitors from their season had built important relationships on the show.

As soon as they made their appearance, their former connections, Logan, Johnny and Tyler looked whitewhashed as they feared their appearance on Season 19 of The Bachelorette might affect their current connections on Bachelor in Paradise. After the ladies were welcomed onto the beach, they sat down with the women to give them some updates on their experience.

After a initial connection, both Rachel and Gabby had great things to say about Tyler, making his current connection Brittany happy. Victoria also sided with Johnny and made it clear that the duo had a connection. However, when it came to Logan and his connection, Kate decided to pull the bachelorettes aside and have a chat.

Kate explained that she was attracted towards Logan and found him attractive. Meanwhile, Rachel revealed that the ladies had a different experience on the season of The Bachelorette. Gabby then revealed that the fact that they had heard things about the former suitor going on dates with different women on Bachelor in Paradise made them sure of Logan's character.

Gabby told Kate:

"He doesn't know when something good is in front of him..and he doesn't have it within himself to, like, commit to it and be like, this is worth is."

Rachel also had her inputs. She said:

"He's used to having the power, because he did flip in our season and was almost like -- I feel like when he broke up with me, it was almost he was in that position of power."

While Rachel maintained that Logan is used to feeling like "The Bachelor," Gabby revealed that he had an attitude and felt like he is the "ultimate." The ladies then warned Kate to be careful of him and protect her heart.

Fans react to Gabby and Rachel talking about Logan on Bachelor in Paradise

Fans felt that it was unfair for the former Bachelorettes to talk bad about Logan as they didn't know him that well. Although Logan had "flip-flopped" between the two women on their show, it didn't mean that he had not formed a genuine connection with Kate. They felt that the ladies were trying to run Logan and Kate's relationship.

Check out what they have to say.

reality tv haver @fractaltea Gabby and Rachel came to the beach to literally just talk shit about a guy who left their season because he got sick. They sound jealous and scorned. #BachelorInParadise Gabby and Rachel came to the beach to literally just talk shit about a guy who left their season because he got sick. They sound jealous and scorned. #BachelorInParadise https://t.co/uLD6wmxQkq

Stacey @Stayy_Ceeee Rachel & Gabby spent a total of 25 mins with Logan meanwhile everyone else spent every minute with him for weeks on the beach. Logan isn’t perfect but he doesn’t seem that bad. #BachelorInParadise Rachel & Gabby spent a total of 25 mins with Logan meanwhile everyone else spent every minute with him for weeks on the beach. Logan isn’t perfect but he doesn’t seem that bad. #BachelorInParadise

RaiBrant @raiunna “I don’t have respect for Logan” like girl you only mad cause he didn’t want you. #BachelorInParadise “I don’t have respect for Logan” like girl you only mad cause he didn’t want you. #BachelorInParadise

Ellie @mr_fezco So they sent Gabby and Rachel on the beach to trash talk Logan?!?!? Like really? They haven’t moved on. He didn’t actually do anything malicious like?!?! I’m confused #BachelorInParadise So they sent Gabby and Rachel on the beach to trash talk Logan?!?!? Like really? They haven’t moved on. He didn’t actually do anything malicious like?!?! I’m confused #BachelorInParadise https://t.co/t0BsT9WTHR

Dave Neal @DNealz This Logan smear campaign is rough to watch! #bachelorinparadise - Logan did nothing wrong on Bachelorette. Hafta make sure I’m watching the same season as everyone else… This Logan smear campaign is rough to watch! #bachelorinparadise - Logan did nothing wrong on Bachelorette. Hafta make sure I’m watching the same season as everyone else…

Carolyn Skel W @skellygirl79 I don’t get why so many of you hate Logan. Everyone on the beach likes him and none of you know him. #BachelorInParadise I don’t get why so many of you hate Logan. Everyone on the beach likes him and none of you know him. #BachelorInParadise

Bianca_ @Bianca_Miller0 #BachelorInParadise Oh hell no. I feel like Gabby and Rachel was trying to ruin Logan and Kate relationship. Wth. #bachelorinparadiseabc Oh hell no. I feel like Gabby and Rachel was trying to ruin Logan and Kate relationship. Wth. #bachelorinparadiseabc #BachelorInParadise

Mae🩺✨ @maelu22



Goodness.. 🤦🏼‍♀️

#BachelorInParadise You mean to tell me Gabby and Rachel went to Mexico JUST to shit talk Logan??Goodness.. 🤦🏼‍♀️ You mean to tell me Gabby and Rachel went to Mexico JUST to shit talk Logan?? Goodness.. 🤦🏼‍♀️#BachelorInParadise

You Watch What?! Podcast @youwatchwhatpod

#BachelorInParadise Okay Gabby and Rachel coming in and basically telling Kate to dump Logan isn't sitting right with me. Okay Gabby and Rachel coming in and basically telling Kate to dump Logan isn't sitting right with me.#BachelorInParadise https://t.co/W8yxbyp4ge

Penny Pumpkin @pennypumpkin33 #BachelorInParadise #justiceforlogan Logan has been nothing but nice and thoughtful on this season and Rachel is the last person i’d take advice from. #bachelorinparadiseabc Logan has been nothing but nice and thoughtful on this season and Rachel is the last person i’d take advice from. #bachelorinparadiseabc #BachelorInParadise #justiceforlogan

Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise is nearing its end and has amped up its drama as the weeks progressed. While some couples have formed stronger relationships and are heading towards getting engaged, while others are still unsure about their connections. Viewers will have to tune in to find out how it all pans out for the cast.

Keep watching Bachelor in Paradise on ABC.

