"Kate is literally trash": Fans slam Kate after she critiques Logan on Bachelor in Paradise 

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 aired a brand new episode on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC. The episode saw cast members reeling from recent exits, handling new arrivals and shaking the dynamics of existing relationships. While some couples became stronger than ever by solidifying their respective relationships, others were still testing the waters by exploring new connections.

On this week's episode of the hit reality series, Kate's behavior towards Logan wasn't appreciated by viewers. She was critical of their age difference and other material items that Logan possessed but also asked him not to go on a date with a new arrival. Fans slammed Kate for the same and one tweeted:

Gabi Perez @GabiSpeaksNow Kate is literally trash. All she does is put Logan down. He doesn’t deserve that. #BachelorInParadise Kate is literally trash. All she does is put Logan down. He doesn’t deserve that. #BachelorInParadise

Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise has amped up its drama quotient this year as compared to its previous installments. While some cast members instantly marked themselves to be fan favorites, others were criticized by fans for their behavior on the show. The series has witnessed multiple heartbreaks, arguments and drama this season and there is only more to come ahead.

Kate and Logan go through turmoil on Bachelor in Paradise

On tonight's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Logan thought of addressing Kate's behavior at the previous Rose Ceremony. Ahead of giving her rose to Logan, she asked him to "step it up" and offer her more commitment. Logan felt blindsided as he felt confident in their relationship and was assured of going strong in the long run.

He sat down to chat with Kate and addressed his concerns with her statement. While he felt that it was necessary to clear things up, Kate opened up to the two being on different stages of life. In a confessional, she said:

"I think the biggest gap between Logan and I is out position in life, because Logan is 26 years old, not established, drives an orange Honda, has a broken phone or, you know, he's a dog walker."

As the two sat down to discuss, things quickly got heated as both of them had specific issues in the relationship. Logan confessed to being hurt at the Rose Ceremony for being asked to do more after he made efforts while Kate chose to go on a date with Hayden. She, however, felt that the growth they had was "me steering the ship," which shouldn't have been the case.

Bachelor in Paradise @BachParadise It's that time of year again! Cuddle up with your boo and stream #BachelorInParadise on Hulu It's that time of year again! Cuddle up with your boo and stream #BachelorInParadise on Hulu 😉 https://t.co/Ttj9JM6T4k

Logan explained that his efforts weren't being validated by Kate enough, while the latter revealed that she did, in fact, appreciate for all that he did. She then stated that there were moments where "I really had to pry things out of you," and wanted him to tell her not to go on the date with Hayden earlier on Bachelor in Paradise.

Although the two got through a difficult conversation, things got heated up once again as newcomer Lyndsey Windham asked him out on a date. While Logan wanted to talk to Kate first, the latter felt like it should have been an easy "no" and the fact that he called her out to talk ahead of giving an answer to Lyndsey was a problem.

Logan, however, felt that it was an action on his part to show his commitment to Kate and eventually decided not to go on a date with Lyndsey on Bachelor in Paradise. He, however, felt that Kate was being extremely critical and looked down on him frequently, which she denied.

Fans react to Kate's behavior with Logan on Bachelor in Paradise

Fans felt that Kate was being double sided and said she wasn't critical when she was being materialistic about him being younger or driving a Honda among other aspects. Check out what they have to say.

Nighnighz @nighnighz

Also Kate “hes young , broke and drives an orange honda” Kate: “when am I being critical”Also Kate “hes young , broke and drives an orange honda” #BachelorInParadise Kate: “when am I being critical”Also Kate “hes young , broke and drives an orange honda” #BachelorInParadise

Lala @itslalamfz

Also Kate every 5 minutes: *talking about how young & poor Logan is* Kate: “I have never once been critical of Logan.”Also Kate every 5 minutes: *talking about how young & poor Logan is* #BachelorInParadise Kate: “I have never once been critical of Logan.” Also Kate every 5 minutes: *talking about how young & poor Logan is* #BachelorInParadise https://t.co/3SdnInYVhc

Ellie @mr_fezco I cannot believe that Kate is so toxic that she’s made me root for Logan. Like free yourself please, go on the date please! #bachelorinparadise I cannot believe that Kate is so toxic that she’s made me root for Logan. Like free yourself please, go on the date please! #bachelorinparadise https://t.co/yhSuHQnON5

BachelorBtch @bachelorbtch Not Kate complaining about Logan being poor AGAIN! “he drives an orange Honda and has a broken phone” GIRL STFU #BachelorInParadise Not Kate complaining about Logan being poor AGAIN! “he drives an orange Honda and has a broken phone” GIRL STFU #BachelorInParadise https://t.co/K5m519pQrO

emily @emilyblivetweet



#BachelorInParadise Kate you are the most critical human I’ve ever listened to Kate you are the most critical human I’ve ever listened to #BachelorInParadise https://t.co/qsoJi17g4t

Brandi Miller™ @swimtweeter I think Kate is one of the most toxic and manipulative people in the entire franchise #BachelorInParadise I think Kate is one of the most toxic and manipulative people in the entire franchise #BachelorInParadise

BrosWatchingBachelor @BrosWatching



#BachelorInParadise

#bachelorinparadiseabc All of us watching the hypocrisy of Kate blow up: All of us watching the hypocrisy of Kate blow up:#BachelorInParadise #bachelorinparadiseabc https://t.co/GuAzREdTa3

vanessa @assenavmarie Um Kate.. didn’t you instantaneously say yes to going on a date with Hayden??? #BachelorInParadise Um Kate.. didn’t you instantaneously say yes to going on a date with Hayden??? #BachelorInParadise https://t.co/yW6LyA6Cxc

bachelorInParadiseIsCool @BachelorIsCool Kate is so toxic and makes up lies about everything to excuse her bad behavior #BachelorInParadise Kate is so toxic and makes up lies about everything to excuse her bad behavior #BachelorInParadise https://t.co/brdYLJQ9a8

Ellie @mr_fezco Has Kate said a single nice thing about Logan? Like she’s so offended that he’s poor and yet she’s doing all this sh*t to manipulate him? Like hun, this is televised #bachelorinparadise Has Kate said a single nice thing about Logan? Like she’s so offended that he’s poor and yet she’s doing all this sh*t to manipulate him? Like hun, this is televised #bachelorinparadise https://t.co/0F9OP3B6S8

Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise has been extremely dramatic as the cast continues to complicate their relationships. With the season nearing its end, it will be interesting to see which couples stand the test of time and end up getting engaged in the end.

Don't forget to tune in to an all-new episode of Bachelor in Paradise tomorrow night, Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

