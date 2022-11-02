Who is Hayden Markowitz ? Newcomer asks out Kate on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Episode 11

ABC aired Bachelor in Paradise season 8 episode 11 tonight, i.e. November 1, at 8 pm ET. This week, Hayden Markowitz, from Georgia, was seen arriving on the show. The popular realtor took out Kate Gallivan on a date using his date card.

According to 29-year-old leisure executive Hayden Markowitz, he wants to find a girl who accepts both him and his golden retriever, Rambo.

He was seen on Season 19 of The Bachelorette (Gabby and Rachel’s season) but was asked to leave the show in week 4 after many "ugly disputes." He had called Gabby "rough around the edges" and had compared the ladies to his ex-girlfriend very openly.

Bachelor in Paradise newcomer Hayden Markowitz "does not want to take life seriously"

Hayden Markowitz is from Savannah, Georgia. He is an alumni of the University of Mississippi and the University of Central Florida. He currently resides in Florida and works as the CEO of Resident 30A rental properties.

Hayden has worked as a realtor for many years in companies like Michael Saunders & Company and The Premier Property Group.

His Bachelor in Paradise bio states that he is proud of his southern roots and "does not want to take life seriously." He also likes to play golf. In his bio, Hayden also mentioned that his dog Rambo is his top priority. The 29-year-old likes to plan extravagant dates for his partners.

What happened on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Episode 11?

The episode description read:

"A wave of new arrivals are ready to turn on the charm and turn up the heat in Paradise! As these fresh-faced men hand out date cards, more than one couple will find themselves questioning everything. Elsewhere, some of the strongest bonds on the beach will be put to the test; but can they talk things out or will mixed messages spell the end for the troubled pairs?"

This week on Bachelor in Paradise, Hayden asked out Kate on a date using his date card. Kate wanted Logan to stop her from going on the date, but he wanted her to explore her relationship on Paradise Beach. This hurt Kate and she agreed to go out with Hayden.

The two went ziplining, but Kate was concerned about how afraid Hayden was while doing the activity. During their date, Hayden also opened up to Kate about how he had spent six figures on saving his dog from a brain tumor. This surprised Kate as she felt that his priorities in life were not straight. Kate stated that she did not have a lot of money lying around in her house.

She was later shocked when Hayden accused Gabby and Rachel of not being serious during their time on the show. She then understood why Logan was giving Hayden such mixed reviews and began to appreciate her previous relationship.

When Hayden had arrived, Logan did not take him as a threat and had told the other castmates that he had an ugly moment on The Bachelorette. Hayden later on clarified that when he had told Gabby that she was "rough around the edges", he just meant that he had dated more serious women than her.

He also said he was just joking around with other men when he talked about his ex's looks, and did not even remember the incident properly. Kate could not believe what Hayden was saying and felt that she had made a serious error by coming on that date.

Bachelor in Paradise airs twice every week on ABC, every Monday and Tuesday.

